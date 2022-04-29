Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
- Dr Deon Engela and Dr Nick Martin are founder of the NPO Joint Care Trust
- The doctors offer pro bono surgery to patients who are waiting months for serious but non-life threatening surgeries
- They're set to perform another 40 joint replacement surgeries in the next financial year
We all know about the long waiting lists for non-essential surgeries in the public health sector, something which was only exacerbated by the long months of lockdown when such procedures were put on hold.
A patient needing a life changing operation like a cataract operation might wait months to be attended to, if not years, often living with significant discomfort and limited independence in the interim.
A number of different professional bodies have been trying to assist by offering pro bono surgeries and making theatre time available to lessen the backlog.
RELATED: Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape
One such case study is two local orthopedic surgeons from the private sector, who are doing their bit to help.
They are the founders of the Joint Care Trust, a non-profit organisation which is working to reduce the backlog for hip and knee replacements in particular.
Dr Deon Engela and Dr Nick Martin are specialist orthopedic surgeons from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.
They've been providing free surgeries to people who have been waiting months for much needed joint replacements.
RELATED: Help Groote Schuur raise money to clear 1,500 backlog of essential surgeries
We've been doing surgery in government hospitals, pro bono with donated implants.Dr Deon Engela, co-founder of the Joint Care Trust
We work at Constantiaberg Mediclinic in the private sector. Mediclinic agreed to give us theatre time, and one night's hospital stay for government patients, also at no cost.Dr Deon Engela, co-founder of the Joint Care Trust
We created a private/government partnership where the patients get sent from the government to a private hospital for their surgery. They have their surgery at no cost to the government or the patient.Dr Deon Engela, co-founder of the Joint Care Trust
In the new budget we have another 40 replacements available in the next financial year...so we can do another 40 surgeries over the next year.Dr Deon Engela, co-founder of the Joint Care Trust
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/opus54/opus541505/opus54150500043/40730038-operating-theater-devices-must-always-be-hygienic-doctors-love-to-tidy-and-clean-operation.jpg
More from Local
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More
Phaahla: SA following international trends with sharp rise in COVID numbers
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that three provinces were particularly affected, accounting for 87% of cases in South Africa.Read More
Why outing a sexual abuser online isn't the same as cyberbullying
Presenter John Maytham chats to social media law expert Emma Sadleir.Read More
'My elderly dad with dementia went missing and caring citizens helped find him'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Penny Forrester about how citizens came together to find her father.Read More
Ntshavheni: Govt plans to finish first batch of digital TV installations by June
Government introduced the shift from analogue TV to digital last year, indicating that households with an income of R3,500 a month or less qualify for the set-top box installations for free.Read More