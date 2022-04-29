Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
- The Stormers occupy second place on the United Rugby Championship standings
- The Cape side face top of the table side Leinster at the DHL stadium on Saturday
- The Stormers are on a 6 game unbeaten run in the competition
There's a buzz back around Cape Town about the Stormers.
Rewind to the beginning of the year, and it seemed like the Stormers, as a team and as a union were down and out.
In South African terms, the Bulls and the Sharks appeared to be improving, while the Cape side were losing their status as a formidable powerhouse of local rugby.
The Bulls had acquired the services of Jake White and were buying new players, while the Sharks were being backed by a American investors, and even lured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi away to ply his trade in Durban.
It really felt like doom and gloom for Cape Town rugby fans, with little to get excited about.
That's no longer the case.
The Stormers find themselves second on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, having won six games on the spin. If their unbeaten run continues, they could find themselves hosting the final of the inaugural URC.
Stormers assistant coach, Rito Hlungwani says it's been a long journey for the group of players, but it's finally coming together.
One of our biggest goals, if we may call it a team motto is to make Cape Town smile. We play hard, exciting rugby for the people of Cape Town.Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach
We love when everyone recognises us and celebrates our victories. That's the main reason why we play, to make Cape Town smile.Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach
It makes us really happy to know that people are starting to recognise the hard work that we put in, in order for us to get them to smile.Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
More from Sport
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner
Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.Read More
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title
Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles.Read More
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon
Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon.Read More