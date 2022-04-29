Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team





The Stormers occupy second place on the United Rugby Championship standings

The Cape side face top of the table side Leinster at the DHL stadium on Saturday

The Stormers are on a 6 game unbeaten run in the competition

Stormers fans. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

There's a buzz back around Cape Town about the Stormers.

Rewind to the beginning of the year, and it seemed like the Stormers, as a team and as a union were down and out.

In South African terms, the Bulls and the Sharks appeared to be improving, while the Cape side were losing their status as a formidable powerhouse of local rugby.

The Bulls had acquired the services of Jake White and were buying new players, while the Sharks were being backed by a American investors, and even lured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi away to ply his trade in Durban.

It really felt like doom and gloom for Cape Town rugby fans, with little to get excited about.

That's no longer the case.

The Stormers find themselves second on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, having won six games on the spin. If their unbeaten run continues, they could find themselves hosting the final of the inaugural URC.

Stormers assistant coach, Rito Hlungwani says it's been a long journey for the group of players, but it's finally coming together.

One of our biggest goals, if we may call it a team motto is to make Cape Town smile. We play hard, exciting rugby for the people of Cape Town. Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach

We love when everyone recognises us and celebrates our victories. That's the main reason why we play, to make Cape Town smile. Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach

It makes us really happy to know that people are starting to recognise the hard work that we put in, in order for us to get them to smile. Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach

