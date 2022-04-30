[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach?
Have you seen the giant squid washed up on the beach at Kommetjie?
The squid was washed up in the small town outside Cape Town during the night.
The museum has collected the squid.
Ali Paulus founder of Volunteer and Explore who took the pictures says the squid looked like it had been slashed by a boat propeller.
More from Local
World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think.Read More
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.Read More
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report
The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Fundraiser launched to help SA ice hockey player pay for costly cancer treatment
Presenter John Maytham chats to ice hockey player Kelley Wilson.Read More