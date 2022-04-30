World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'
The world is celebrating World No Tobacco Month.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and its global partners dedicated the month of May annually to raise awareness of the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says quitting smoking is one of the most difficult things one can do.
Quitting smoking is one of the most difficult things that people embark on many people want to stop but are unable to.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The big issue is nicotine which is one of the chemicals that are in cigarettes. There are plus minutes 7,000 chemicals in cigarettes but nicotine is very very addictive.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati says some people have moved to vaping with the assumption that it's safer yet it is not.
Some people have died as a result of vaping and some people have been admitted to hospital but what they found is that it's people who have modified these gadgets used in vaping.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
What has been found is that vaping and even the hubbly are now being seen as a gateway to actual smoking.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'
