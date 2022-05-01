City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown

Today at 04:50 Property: How to handle difficult tenants Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Grant Smee - Managing Director at Belmont Property Group

Today at 05:10 Workers Day: reflecting on how labor laws have changed over the years and what more is needed Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Patrick Deale, Labour Law Expert from Deale Attorneys

Today at 05:46 Five months into 2022; how have small businesses been doing? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

John Dludlu - CEO at Small Business Institute

Today at 06:25 Informal settlement residents "raid" special forces training facility and other SANDF bases Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guy Martin - DefenceWeb editor

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: NFT wine auction fetches R3.47million in sales Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Roland Peens - Fine Wine Auctions Director at Strauss & Co

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Gupta bank accounts and Free state asbestos project debacle headline part 4 of State Capture report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Today at 07:20 When might we see higher than normal food inflation due to Russia-Ukraine conflict? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agri-Business

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 07:56 SAPS facemask price gougers nailed Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission

Today at 08:07 Uber on drivers' canceling short trips at short notice Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Kagiso Khaole - Uber's Head of Mobility Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa,

Today at 08:21 Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Lyal White

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Elec generation analyst on how we got here with loadshedding. What’s the chances of a black out, and why we should or should not panic. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Desmund Bernado

Today at 10:30 Round Table: Terry Bell - A reflection on the rights of workers. And, do we need to labour law deregulation to grow the economy? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Terry Bell

Today at 11:05 In the Chair: Suidooster’s Cedwyn Joel in Studio The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Cedwyn Joel

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Carte Blanche - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ntokozo Sindane - Producer at Carte Blanche

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out

Today at 13:40 DinnerTime Stories Comes to Cape Town Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Paul Rouessart - Owner – DinnerTimeStoriesSA | Le Petit Chef Southern Africa

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk: Post house-sale checklisting Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Danny Naidoo

Callyn Datnow - head of the Civil Litigation and Conveyancing Department at Witz Inc.

125 125

Today at 14:40 Introducing IFW Business: Assisting SA Fashion designers in gaining international exposure Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nkano Senyolo - Founder and Director of IFW Business

