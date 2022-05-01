City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: How to handle difficult tenants
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grant Smee - Managing Director at Belmont Property Group
Today at 05:10
Workers Day: reflecting on how labor laws have changed over the years and what more is needed
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Patrick Deale, Labour Law Expert from Deale Attorneys
Today at 05:46
Five months into 2022; how have small businesses been doing?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
John Dludlu - CEO at Small Business Institute
Today at 06:25
Informal settlement residents "raid" special forces training facility and other SANDF bases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Martin - DefenceWeb editor
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: NFT wine auction fetches R3.47million in sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roland Peens - Fine Wine Auctions Director at Strauss & Co
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Gupta bank accounts and Free state asbestos project debacle headline part 4 of State Capture report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 07:20
When might we see higher than normal food inflation due to Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agri-Business
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
SAPS facemask price gougers nailed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission
Today at 08:07
Uber on drivers' canceling short trips at short notice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kagiso Khaole - Uber's Head of Mobility Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa,
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Elec generation analyst on how we got here with loadshedding. What’s the chances of a black out, and why we should or should not panic.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desmund Bernado
Today at 10:30
Round Table: Terry Bell - A reflection on the rights of workers. And, do we need to labour law deregulation to grow the economy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Bell
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Suidooster’s Cedwyn Joel in Studio
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cedwyn Joel
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Carte Blanche -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ntokozo Sindane - Producer at Carte Blanche
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 13:40
DinnerTime Stories Comes to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Rouessart - Owner – DinnerTimeStoriesSA | Le Petit Chef Southern Africa
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Post house-sale checklisting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Naidoo
Callyn Datnow - head of the Civil Litigation and Conveyancing Department at Witz Inc.
Today at 14:40
Introducing IFW Business: Assisting SA Fashion designers in gaining international exposure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkano Senyolo - Founder and Director of IFW Business
Today at 14:50
Music -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Arnold de Wet - Musician
Latest Local
City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route. 1 May 2022 2:15 PM
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegati... 1 May 2022 9:18 AM
World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think. 1 May 2022 7:00 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates' Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show 27 April 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown

1 May 2022 2:15 PM
by Maki Molapo
Tags:
Simonstown
Burst pipe
City of Cape Town

The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route.

CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town says its teams are working on repairing a water pipe that bursts in Simonstown - causing taps to run dry in parts of the area.

RELATED: MUDSLIDES OBSTRUCT SIMONSTOWN’S MAIN ROAD, MOTORISTS ADVISED TO USE OTHER ROUTES

The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route.

Although water has been restored in some parts of the city, the metro says water tankers will be made available for areas that are still affected.


This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown




More from Local

Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal

1 May 2022 9:18 AM

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'

1 May 2022 7:00 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach?

30 April 2022 4:48 PM

Ali Paulus founder of Volunteer and Explore who took the pictures says the squid looked like it had been slashed by a boat propeller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase

30 April 2022 10:04 AM

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries

29 April 2022 6:43 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr

29 April 2022 4:50 PM

CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta

29 April 2022 12:42 PM

The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting

29 April 2022 12:25 PM

Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains

29 April 2022 12:19 PM

Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report

29 April 2022 10:48 AM

The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

