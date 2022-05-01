City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown
CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town says its teams are working on repairing a water pipe that bursts in Simonstown - causing taps to run dry in parts of the area.
RELATED: MUDSLIDES OBSTRUCT SIMONSTOWN’S MAIN ROAD, MOTORISTS ADVISED TO USE OTHER ROUTES
The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route.
Although water has been restored in some parts of the city, the metro says water tankers will be made available for areas that are still affected.
This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal
Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.Read More
World No Tobacco Month: 'Quitting smoking is the most difficult thing'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says vaping is not as safe as people think.Read More
[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up on Cape Town beach?
Ali Paulus founder of Volunteer and Explore who took the pictures says the squid looked like it had been slashed by a boat propeller.Read More
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.Read More
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery.Read More
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan.Read More
Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta
The fourth state capture report was made public on Friday and spans a total of 1,084 pages and comprised four volumes.Read More
Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting
Collette Solomon of the Women on Farms Project spoke on the Lester Kiewet show about the risk of eviction to farm workers in the country.Read More
Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More