Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa
- Civil society organisation Outa says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of state capture culprits who are still in powerful positions.
- Outa's Rudi Heyneke says it's disgraceful that some implicated officials still hold positions in Parliament and in Cabinet.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has reiterated its call for those implicated in state capture findings to be removed from their positions of power.
This comes after the fourth state capture report was released on Friday.
Outa's state capture portfolio manager, Rudi Heyneke, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must take swift action against the various officials implicated in the report findings.
Heyneke says former Free State MEC Mosebenzi Zwane is among the culprits who must be removed from Parliament after being fingered by the report in connection with a R1 billion housing project that never materialised.
Zwane is the current chair of Parliament's portfolio committee on transport.
Heyneke says other members of Parliament, some of whom also chair oversight committees, must be removed.
He believes that Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa should also be axed after the state capture report found that he was financially beholden to EOH executive Jehan Mackay, who faces a string of corruption allegations.
Heyneke says Ramaphosa must respond to the series of state capture reports without delay and take urgent action against those implicated.
"The time is now to put the country before politics and before the ruling party," he tells CapeTalk.
"We want the president to make those swift changes and give direction."
I think it's a disgrace that some of the people mentioned in this report [including] former ministers are still members of Parliament... Zizi Kodwa is still a deputy minister.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Project Manager - Outa
People like Muthambi and Zwane should not be part of Parliament oversight [commitees] in those positions.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Project Manager - Outa
We all knew what was happening but to read it in a compiled report with the language of the Chief Justice makes your hair stand up straight and you think: How did this happen and can we prevent from happening again?Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Project Manager - Outa
Source : Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
