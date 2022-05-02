Mask supplier that overcharged SAPS during early days of pandemic fined R3.4m
- The Competition Tribunal has slapped a SAPS mask supplier with a R3.4m fine for price gouging.
- Tsutsumani Business Enterprises was found guilty of overcharging the police for masks during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
- The Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge says the company has been fined the maximum administrative penalty of 10% of its relevant turnover.
The Competition Commission has fined a company that overcharged the police for masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tsutsumani Business Enterprises was hit with a R3.4 million fine for price gouging by the Competition Tribunal.
The supplier charged the South African Police Service (SAPS) an excessive price of R32.50 per mask when it had procured the masks for roughly R17 each, equating to a mark-up of nearly 90%.
The commission's Bakhe Majenge estimates that the excessive profits earned by Tsutsumani on 500,000 masks amount to approximately R5.3 million.
According to Majenge, the commission views anything above a 20% mark up to be unreasonable for essential products used during the pandemic.
"Suppliers should not take advantage of a crisis or pandemic situation to overcharge the state or even consumers," he tells CapeTalk.
Majenge says the tribunal will be investigating more cases where there has been excessive profiteering on COVID-19 procurement.
Tsutsumani charged them about R16 million for the bulk supply of about 500,000 masks.Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel - Competition Commission of SA
The yardstick that we used during the pandemic as a price benchmark was a mark-up of between 15% to 20%, which we found was reasonable.Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel - Competition Commission of SA
The tribunal imposed a penalty of about R3.4 million, which is the maximum fine that the tribunal could impose because in terms of the act the upper limit for a penalty is 10%... and these penalties are turnover-based.Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel - Competition Commission of SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143321519_humanitarian-aid-help-concept-top-above-overhead-close-up-view-photo-of-open-unpacked-unwrapped-pape.html?vti=nji30ubx00gm0iqecb-1-72
More from Business
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.Read More
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer'
Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
'VAT refund delays driving companies to point of insolvency - law must change'
The Money Show interviews seasoned tax practitioner Ernest Lai King, MD of 1 Road Consulting.Read More
'If we can't use the cash we give it to the shareholders' - Karooooo CEO
Ray White talks to the CEO of Karooooo (Cartrack), South African tech billionaire Zak Calisto, about the company's results.Read More
Clicks posts a 26% jump in profit, driven by 9.5 million ClubCard members
Ray White interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht about the Clicks Group's half-year results to end February 2022.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More