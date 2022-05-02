Mask supplier that overcharged SAPS during early days of pandemic fined R3.4m





The Competition Tribunal has slapped a SAPS mask supplier with a R3.4m fine for price gouging.

Tsutsumani Business Enterprises was found guilty of overcharging the police for masks during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge says the company has been fined the maximum administrative penalty of 10% of its relevant turnover.

Image copyright: actiongp/123rf.com

The Competition Commission has fined a company that overcharged the police for masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsutsumani Business Enterprises was hit with a R3.4 million fine for price gouging by the Competition Tribunal.

The supplier charged the South African Police Service (SAPS) an excessive price of R32.50 per mask when it had procured the masks for roughly R17 each, equating to a mark-up of nearly 90%.

The commission's Bakhe Majenge estimates that the excessive profits earned by Tsutsumani on 500,000 masks amount to approximately R5.3 million.

According to Majenge, the commission views anything above a 20% mark up to be unreasonable for essential products used during the pandemic.

"Suppliers should not take advantage of a crisis or pandemic situation to overcharge the state or even consumers," he tells CapeTalk.

Majenge says the tribunal will be investigating more cases where there has been excessive profiteering on COVID-19 procurement.

Tsutsumani charged them about R16 million for the bulk supply of about 500,000 masks. Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel - Competition Commission of SA

The yardstick that we used during the pandemic as a price benchmark was a mark-up of between 15% to 20%, which we found was reasonable. Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel - Competition Commission of SA