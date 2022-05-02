Sightings rare but giant squid part of SA's marine heritage - aquarium curator





Giant squid washed up in Cape Town.Pics Supplied: Ali Paulus

Tissue samples from the giant squid that washed up on Kommetjie Beach over the weekend have been taken for DNA analysis.

Two Oceans Aquarium curator, Tinus Beukes, says geneticists are trying to narrow down the species of the deepsea creature.

The giant squid specimen was collected by the Iziko Museum for further study.

Beukes says not much is known about the tentacled sea creatures because scientists face challenges accessing the deep sea for large-scale studies.

Although sightings are rare, he says giant squids are part of South Africa's marine heritage.

According to Beukes, the type of squid that was discovered on Saturday can reach up to about 275kg in mass.

But that pales in comparison to the Southern Ocean's colossal squids which can weigh as much as 600kg and 700kg, he says.

"It doesn't compare to any squid that we've seen near shore so the term 'giant' and 'colossal' is fairly accurate."

Giant squids can live anywhere between 300 metres to over one kilometre deep in the ocean but it's not uncommon for them to wash up.

We don't see them that often. Over the last 10 years, I know of about four that washed up on the West Coast. Tinus Beukes, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

They are not seen often and right now taxonomists can't even agree on how many species there are. For the one that washed up in Kommetjie... it's either a single species or it can be up to 17 different species. So, the geneticists are busy looking at that. Tinus Beukes, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium

The one that washed up in Kommetjie is most likely a giant squid, but there is one that's bigger than that. Tinus Beukes, Curator - Two Oceans Aquarium