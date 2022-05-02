CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
JOHANNESBURG - The national women’s cricket squad is gearing up for a bustling itinerary over the course of the next few months. They travel to Ireland in June for a 6-match tour before playing in a multi-format tour against England between 25 June – 27 July. Participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will follow, where women’s T20 cricket has been added as an event for the first time.
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.
Every player who was part of the squad that lost to England in the Women’s Cricket World semi-finals in March has earned a contract, apart from Mignon Du Preez, who has since retired from ODIs. Regular captain Dané van Niekerk, who missed the World Cup through injury, is also a recipient.
“Just like the previous 12 months, the next year brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of international cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly believe in the set-up in place at the top of our women’s game to continue breaking boundaries and make their mark in the game,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
North West wicketkeeper-batter Tazmin Brits and 21-year-old spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba of KwaZulu-Natal are the only new players to receive contracts. The pair has featured consistently for the Momentum Proteas over the past year, since making their One Day International debuts in January 2021.
⚠️ MOMENTUM PROTEAS NATIONAL CONTRACTS— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 2, 2022
Congratulations to the 15 players who have been awarded National Contracts for the 2022/23 season.
Tazmin Brits and Nonkululeko Mlaba are the new faces on the list.#BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/3fsRIvZhQb
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
Source : @cricketworldcup/Twitter
