CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine... 2 May 2022 6:22 AM
City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route. 1 May 2022 2:15 PM
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegati... 1 May 2022 9:18 AM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23

2 May 2022 2:31 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Proteas women

In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

JOHANNESBURG - The national women’s cricket squad is gearing up for a bustling itinerary over the course of the next few months. They travel to Ireland in June for a 6-match tour before playing in a multi-format tour against England between 25 June – 27 July. Participation in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will follow, where women’s T20 cricket has been added as an event for the first time.

In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.

Every player who was part of the squad that lost to England in the Women’s Cricket World semi-finals in March has earned a contract, apart from Mignon Du Preez, who has since retired from ODIs. Regular captain Dané van Niekerk, who missed the World Cup through injury, is also a recipient.

“Just like the previous 12 months, the next year brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of international cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly believe in the set-up in place at the top of our women’s game to continue breaking boundaries and make their mark in the game,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

North West wicketkeeper-batter Tazmin Brits and 21-year-old spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba of KwaZulu-Natal are the only new players to receive contracts. The pair has featured consistently for the Momentum Proteas over the past year, since making their One Day International debuts in January 2021.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23




More from Sport

Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team

29 April 2022 6:57 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.

Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about

29 April 2022 6:16 AM

Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.

Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title

28 April 2022 6:10 AM

The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.

Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race

26 April 2022 6:46 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.

Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter

21 April 2022 7:24 PM

The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner

21 April 2022 1:37 PM

Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.

How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.

'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

20 April 2022 2:37 PM

Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.

Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title

17 April 2022 11:10 AM

Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles.

Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon

16 April 2022 1:01 PM

Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon.

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

Politics Local

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

Local Politics

SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases

Local

EWN Highlights

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Ukraine to evacuate more civilians from besieged Mariupol

2 May 2022 4:31 PM

Tunisia announces 'national dialogue,' without opposition

2 May 2022 4:18 PM

