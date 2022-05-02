S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Monday said South Africa's idea of remaining neutral in the Russia/Ukraine crisis was not admirable.
Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week on a fact-finding mission. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.
He made these statements during his visit to a refugee camp near the Ukraine-Poland border and has also met with the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi.
DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen, meets with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and the Governor, Maksym Kozytskyi as part of his first day in Ukraine. 🇺🇦— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 1, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a knock-on effect globally.
We dare not pretend that this is a war that has nothing to do with us. pic.twitter.com/LfP7coUJGh
He said South Africa should not pretend as if the conflict had nothing to do with it.
“It is also important that we live in a super connected world where disruptions in one part cause major ripples everywhere else. The knock-on effect of this war on our own fuel, maize, cooking oil and fertilizer prices is going to reach very deeply into the pockets of poor South Africans who could not already make ends meet.”
However, some South Africans have questioned Steenhuisen's visit to the conflict-hit nation with some saying the party's efforts and financial resources were needed in areas like KwaZulu-Natal.
“I would like to ask how much Steenhuisen spent to go to Ukraine when we have a crisis here at home in KZN. Whatever money he had spent could have been used in KZN,” one citizen said.
While another said: “They don’t have any say in policy. What are you doing over there? There is more important things to worry about over here.”
The Cabo Delgado region in Mozambique has been under attack since 2019; there have been deadly protests in eSwatini in the quest for Democracy - John Steenhuisen has never been there neither did his party show interest. But he goes on a fact finding mission to Ukraine?— Vusi Gumbi (@VusiHGumbi) May 2, 2022
As the DA stand for transparency, can they clarify who is paying for the 6 day trip of John Steenhuisen to Ukraine. Is it a private trip, a sponsored trip or a taxpayer funded jaunt? 🤷♂️🇿🇦— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 2, 2022
John Steenhuisen has left a war zone in his backyard at the Cape Flats, where his party is governing, to go to Ukraine to tell us of his insights on war.— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) May 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'
