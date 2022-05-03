Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:20
Amcu: Miners v Ramaphosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Energy 101 - Understanding Eskom's energy jargon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Professor, Research Chair in Internet of Things at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Why are banks closing branches, when more people are getting banked?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nolwandle Mthombeni - Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Food parcels & rising food costs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
imraan Roomaney
Today at 10:30
How to get a job on a cruise ship. What to expect. And what are the below deck secrets?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samantha Hurley - Owner and recruit manager at Gourmet Recruitment International South Africa (GRISA)
Today at 11:05
Conrad Coch and Chester Missing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
Today at 13:33
Travel - Seychelles
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:50
Music - Paul de Villiers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future

3 May 2022 6:36 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Fashion
Online shopping
COVID-19
South African Fashion
IFW Business
Global fashion
Nkano Senyolo

Pippa Hudson speaks to creator, founder, and director of IFW Business, Nkano Senyolo, on the rise of SA fashion and how they aim to improve upon this.

Local South African designer fashion is on the rise and, oddly enough, the COVID-19 pandemic could very well be a contributing factor for this.

As COVID-19 was on the rise, the physical world was on the fall with many countries around the world going into some form of a hard lockdown for months as the world tried not to completely fall apart.

Consequently, most went digital and the reliance on analogue or traditional ways of running a business became an outdated notion that had little-to-no sustainability.

Creator, founder, and director of IFW Business Nkano Senyolo argues that this is one of the largest reasons that SA fashion is on the rise globally as many local fashion brands and designers take advantage of the almost-monolithic power digital sales and branding has become to have on businesses.

This makes sense due to the fact that lockdown has dampened the necessity to go shopping in person and increased the amount of online shopping.

Online shopping is perhaps more sustainable than having physical stores because the online market grants you the ability to have a global reach without needing to have stores around the globe, allowing not only for greater exposure, but greater convenience to both shoppers and creators.

This is a beautiful thing to see because, as Senyolo notes, South Africa, its history and its culture has the potential to give the world something it hasn't really experienced as yet which we can see with the rise of the likes of Rich Mnisi and Thebe Magugu

Senyolo's IFW Business is at the helm of this progress through it's goal to promote, prepare and assist designers in the country for the global fashion market through showcasing their brands, hosting trade and exhibition events, increasing networking skills and opportunities and offering master classes.

The business describes their goal as being to assist local designers in commercialising their creativity on a global scale as well as to improve their reach and garner them tangible exposure.

What a time to be hot and fashionable.

Listen to the full interview above to find out more on the rise of local fashion and the role of IFW Business.


This article first appeared on EWN : How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future




