No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa

3 May 2022 6:26 AM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
Andrew Levy
labour unions

Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.

As the country observes May Day, different labour unions have been advocating for better working environments for employees throughout the country.

However, some experts say that labour unions are faced with a crisis when it comes to representing their members.

Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless if they are able to reinvent themselves.

If we look worldwide, unionism is not the currency of the 21st century. Unions in the last century have consistently been in decline in every country in the world. If we look at the unions in South Africa, membership has dropped significantly over the last decade along with the jobs that have gone. Unless if they are able to reinvent themselves and become more relevant

Andrew Levy | labour economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment

In order for unions to “regain their relevance,” Levy said unions are still however important but their focus needs to change from “revolution” to finding ways to best meet the needs of workers.


This article first appeared on 702 : Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa




