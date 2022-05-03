'Ubuntu overflowing' - Capetonians donate over a million litres of water for KZN





Cape Town residents have come together to donate more than one million litres of water to flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers organised a water collection drive using the CTICC as a drop-off point.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay says some people came from as far as the Garden Route with boots full of bottles of water.

Gift of the Givers coordinated a water collection drive at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Image screengrab: @CTICC_Official/Twitter.

Generous Capetonians have donated over one million litres of water to the Gift of the Givers water collection drive for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

The humanitarian aid group coordinated its water collection drive in just over a week from Friday 22 April until Saturday 30 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Let's stand together to make a difference to the lives of KZN disaster victims. Calling all businesses and citizens alike! Drop off 5 litres sealed bottled water at

CTICC 2 from 08:00 - 17:00, until 30 April 2022. #KZNfloods #CTICC #makeadifference @GiftoftheGivers @taubiex pic.twitter.com/kTLfJD0qME — CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre) (@CTICC_Official) April 28, 2022

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay says volunteers witnessed a true overflow of the spirit of Ubuntu with people from all walks of life donating bottled water.

More than 200, 000 5-litre bottles were collected during the donation drive.

Sablay says good samaritans from as far as Stellenbosch, Grabouw, Paarl, Worcester, and even Knysna brought car boots full of water.

He says 72-year-old woman took a bus from Claremont struggling along carrying two 5-litre bottles of water to the CTICC collection point.

"It shows the spirit that exists amongst us", Sablay tells CapeTalk.

Salbay says the CTICC was one of the biggest collection points in the country. "To the people of Cape Town, well done", he says.

So far, 15 superlink trucks carrying bottled water have left the CTICC headed for KZN and seven more are expected to depart in the next few days.

According to Sablay, the ongoing water shortages in some parts of eThekwini have severely impacted households, schools, clinics, and even mortuaries.

Although the water collection drive is closed, you can still support KZN flood relief efforts by making a donation on the Gift of the Givers website or calling 0800 786 911 for more info.

It has been an absolutely phenomenal response from Capetonians. We saw the spirit of Ubuntu overflowing. It just shows that there is a bright future in this country as we can see how everyone comes together to be there for their fellow countrymen. Ali Sablay, Project manager - Gift of the Givers

A million litres of water are going to KZN. Saturday was the final day. The hall was packed, our teams are still busy loading trucks as of yesterday. 15 trucks have left thus far and we're seeing over the next day or two another six to seven trucks leaving as well. Ali Sablay, Project manager - Gift of the Givers