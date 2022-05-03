'No measles outbreak in SA yet, but low vaccination rate poses an ongoing risk'
- The World Health Organization has noted a rise in measles cases across the globe.
- In South Africa, there is no outbreak yet but parents and caregivers have been warned to inoculate their kids.
- The measles vaccine is given to babies at 6 months and 12 months but catch-up doses are available up until the age of 5.
The Health Department is calling on parents and caregivers to ensure that their child’s vaccinations are up to date, particularly for measles.
Health officials have warned that there is an ongoing risk of a measles outbreak in South Africa due to "sub-optimal" vaccination rates.
The department's chief director for child health, Dr. Lesley Bamford, says there's been a drop in childhood vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The World Health Organization has reported a significant increase in cases of measles across the globe, including in several parts of Africa.
Although there is no outbreak in South Africa at this stage, parents and caregivers have been urged to take take the warning seriously.
"In order to be sure that there will not be any outbreaks, one needs to achieve a coverage rate of 95%. Our coverage rates are lower than that and because of that, there's always an ongoing risk of a rise in measles cases and an outbreak", says Dr. Bamford.
She says the measles vaccine is given to babies at six and 12 months but catch-up doses are available for children at least until five years of age.
Globally, there has been a large increase in the number of measles cases and there are outbreaks in a number of countries.Dr. Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme - National Health Department
To date, we have not seen a similar picture in South Africa. However, we know that our vaccination rate, particularly for measles vaccines are sub-optimal.Dr. Lesley Bamford, Chief Director for Child Health Programme - National Health Department
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/immunisation
