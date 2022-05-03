



Two new COVID-19 variants have been detected in wastewater in southwestern Johannesburg.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the Omicron sub-variant BA.4 may be what is driving positive cases in the country but studies are still ongoing.

On Monday, the country recorded 2,650 new cases with seven deaths.

Meanwhile, reports say the two variants have been detected in the U.S.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren about this.

The wastewater is certainly very critical as an early indicator or warning of transmission in communities. It is also linked to what we are doing with regard to sequencing cases that are at our hospitals. Professor Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

What we have noticed is that Omicron 2 was the initial variant that was dominant in the last month or two and that is it is going to be overtaken by two subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 for example, these are thought to be highly transmissible. Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Puren says they are currently studying how effective the covid-19 vaccines are against the BA. and BA.5.

What is critical around these changes is that if you are not vaccinated, the extent of immune drops or evasion is far greater than if you were vaccinated. Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

You should be getting your vaccine and if you are fully vaccinated you should get your booster. Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

This article first appeared on 702 : NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase