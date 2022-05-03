What in the megawatt? Stellies prof breaks down some of Eskom's 'energy jargon'





Are you confused by all the energy jargon floating around?

Stellenboshc University's Prof Thinus Booysen explains some of the energy industry's technical jargon.

Listen to him break down some of Eskom's commonly used lingo in the audio above.

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Power station versus storage station:

Whats the difference between a power station and a storage station? "The big difference is one stores energy and the other generates energy", the Professor says.

A power station is a facility where electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels, typically coal. There are 17 Eskom power stations across the country to meet South Africa's energy demands.

"Coal is burned and that thermal energy is used to convert water into steam and then the steam is used to drive the turbine and the turbine generates electricity."

A storage station is an energy storage facility that pumps water when there is a shortfall in generation capacity.

"When we are in desperate need of electricity, it can quickly dispatch that energy by driving the water through a turbine using gravity to generate more electricity. It's like a backup flush",

How much power can Eskom generate?

South Africa has a generation capacity of approximately 48 gigawatts of power but only half is often available due to power stations that aren't fully operational.

"Of those 48 gigawatts, we have fully operational and guaranteed to be working just above 24 gigawatts. So, we're in a pretty dire state with Eskom."

In summer, the demand ranges from 24 gigawatts to 32 gigawatts. In winter, demand ranges from 25 to 37 depending of the time of day.

SA's high CO2 emissions at power plants:

For each unit of electricity (kilowatthours) generated at power stations, a kilogram of carbon dioxide (CO2) is emitted.

In other words, 1 kg of CO2 per kWh. "This makes South Africa at least the biggest emitter in Africa but also a very dirty electricity generator", Prof Booysen explains.