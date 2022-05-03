Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war





The Cape Coloured Congress has threatened to sabotage the Western Cape's tourism sector over escalating gang violence on the Cape Flats

Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams says the party will launch a radical campaign telling international tourists the truth about the 'warzone' not far from top attractions

Adams claims the coloured community has been marginalised by the "racist" DA-led government in the Western Cape

FILE: Gang violence has in recent days been flaring up in Delft, Mitchells Plain and Ravensmead. Picture: EWN.

The Cape Coloured Congress says international tourism cannot continue in the Western Cape when coloured people are systemically marginalised and left to die on the Cape Flats.

The party has threatened to sabotage the Western Cape's tourism industry if the DA-led government does not act to deal with escalating gang violence and unemployment affecting coloured communities.

Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams says the party will launch a radical and aggressive campaign targeting international tourists, urging them to boycott the Western Cape as a travel destination.

"We will be going with coffins to the places that the tourists like to go to. We will be very graphic about it. There's not going to be any holding back, our truth needs to be told", Adams tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: 'My name has been tarnished' - CCC leader accused by party of financial misconduct

Adams says the Western Cape is a popular tourist destination yet the coloured community does not benefit from the sector.

"The tourist industry doesn't benefit us so we are going to be attacking the industry that doesn't benefit us systemically", he explains.

He believes that jobs and equal opportunities are needed for coloured people to combat unemployment, one of the main drivers of drugs and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.

RELATED: 'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group

According to Adams, coloured people are the majority in the Western Cape yet they are systemically sidelined by the provincial government.

"We are going to force this government to take action against the things that are killing our children, one of them being unemployment"

You cannot possibly have thousands of tourists 15 minutes away from what is in actual fact a low-intensity civil war that is raging on the Cape Flats and pretend that everything is okay. We are simply going to tell the truth to every tourist agency and to every tourist: You're coming into a warzone, your life may not be safe. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

We are well aware of the financial implications. We are well aware of what tourism brings to the GDP of the Western Cape. The question that we ask: How does it benefit the coloured community? Because by and large coloured people don't work in the tourism industry. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

This is us calling on the international community to impose sanctions on the racist government, a government that does not see coloured people as an entity or as a people. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Walk into a restaurant in Cape Town, what are the chances of a coloured waiter serving you or a coloured manager running the restaurant? Walk into a hotel in Cape Town, what are the chances of coloured person being of service to you? Almost zero. What we are saying to the world is, "Look up and see the situation that we are in." Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress