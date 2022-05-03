Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Energy Department announces 12c petrol price decrease from Wednesday

3 May 2022 11:11 AM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Energy Department
Diesel price
Parrafin price

The price of diesel is however expected to increase by 92 cents a litre.

Some motorists can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the Energy Department announced a 12 cents price drop from Wednesday.

The price of diesel is however expected to increase by 92 cents a litre.

The price of paraffin is expected to increase by 93.85 cents a litre.

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said the sanctions against Russia following that country's latest conflict with the Ukraine has contributed to the increased price of diesel and paraffin.


This article first appeared on EWN : Energy Department announces 12c petrol price decrease from Wednesday




