



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm today until 5am on Monday next week.

The utility said due to severe generation capacity this load shedding was caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

Eskom said it would monitor the system and implement any changes as required.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said, "Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load shedding during this period."

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town customers will have stage 1 from 5pm on Tuesday until 10pm and stage 2 will kick in from 6am on Wednesday morning and back to stage 1 one the same day.

This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom