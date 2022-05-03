How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them





Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Gushwell Brooks (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale" by John A. List, economist at Chicago University.

Men's Journal called "The Voltage Effect" one of the most anticipated books of 2022.

In implementation science there's a term they use for when you can't get something implemented into normalisation... They would say one of the reasons is a 'voltage drop'... If you've having 'voltage acceleration' in a company, anything can happen... Most times when you're trying to implement anything and it fails, it's because you've run out of 'puff', that's what the voltage is about. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The book is about scalability, and scalability is getting anything that comes from small to get big... You have an opportunity - how do you get this thing to really take off? Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What I liked about the book is that it's all science-based... He says the key [for scalability] is whether it is the right idea... Avoid those things that you can tell in advance are going to fail... and some things shouldn't get big... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Human talent is very difficult - if not impossible - to scale... The key pin in the Jamie Oliver franchise wasn't him, because his recipes could be repeated... The person that couldn't be scaled was his operations manager... He knew when and where and how to open up new locations... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

_Description on Amazon:_

“Scale” has become a favored buzzword in the startup world. But scale isn't just about accumulating more users or capturing more market share. It's about whether an idea that takes hold in a small group can do the same in a much larger one—whether you’re growing a small business, rolling out a diversity and inclusion program, or delivering billions of doses of a vaccine.

Translating an idea into widespread impact, says University of Chicago economist John A. List, depends on one thing only: whether it can achieve “high voltage”—the ability to be replicated at scale.

In The Voltage Effect, List explains that scalable ideas share a common set of attributes, while any number of attributes can doom an unscalable idea. Drawing on his original research, as well as fascinating examples from the realms of business, policymaking, education, and public health, he identifies five measurable vital signs that a scalable idea must possess, and offers proven strategies for avoiding voltage drops and engineering voltage gains.

You’ll learn:

• How celebrity chef Jamie Oliver expanded his restaurant empire by focusing on scalable “ingredients” (until it collapsed because talent doesn’t scale)

• Why the failure to detect false positives early on caused the Reagan-era drug-prevention program to backfire at scale

• How governments could deliver more services to more citizens if they focused on the last dollar spent

• How one education center leveraged positive spillovers to narrow the achievement gap across the entire community

• Why the right set of incentives, applied at scale, can boost voter turnout, increase clean energy use, encourage patients to consistently take their prescribed medication, and more.

By understanding the science of scaling, we can drive change in our schools, workplaces, communities, and society at large. Because a better world can only be built at scale.

