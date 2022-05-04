[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding expert Andy Rice to give his pick of the week’s advertising heroes and zeros.
This week Rice zoomed in on a whole category for his "zero", triggered by a TV commercial for the new K Dolce & Gabbana fragrance for men.
The campaign is shot in a period villa and oozes luxury and indolence.
Rice appreciates the beautiful photography; his beef is with the stereotypical advertising this ultra-luxury market segment produces.
Great big bold visuals of sultry Italian models strutting their way through luxury homes and hotels, very little copy... the brands are all crowded into the same room saying the same things.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I just wonder why someone's not saying 'well surely with art direction or copy we could break away from that model'... but they don't seem to be trying, and spending huge amounts of money...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
While Dolce & Gabbana might be the fall guys for this particular observation I think they're not alone in this space of really quite dreary, formulaic but expensive advertising.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (D&G discussion at 10:39):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUVXrQBwTOU
