WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly
Universal access for all should be an obvious priority for public entities in South Africa, however, public transit is still a challenge for disabled people in this country.
The Western Cape Network on Disability, which identifies accessibility problems, joined Pippa Hudson to talk about access on public transport systems.
The organisation arranged a public test ride at the Cape Town Railway Station last week.
Transport is one of the main challenges faced by people with disabilities says Johnson.
The trains, which were originally marketed as disability friendly by the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa), did not accommodate individuals with any impairment.
Johnson says during a meeting with Prasa in 2019, she outlined the obvious challenges of distance between platform but was shushed instead.
It took two years to get an appointment with the Prasa's regional manager of the Western Cape, however, promises were not delivered.
I raised my hand and said surely, you can address the issue of the distance between the platform and the train before you roll these trains out.Natalie Johnson, Coordinator and secretary at Western Cape Network on Disability
Other findings include how the Cape Town station did not have any means for disabled people to board and disembark from the carriages.
Johnson says she was told a portable ramp, which is rolled out when necessary, would be made available, but that was not evident when test ride happened.
Instead, the riders had to carry their own ramp in order to manoeuvre around the station.
Nobody was visible on Friday when we were at the station, so how are we meant to access the ramp when we get to Cape Town station.Natalie Johnson, Coordinator and secretary at Western Cape Network on Disability
We're on the train, we get to our destination, we sit on the train and wait for someone to carry us off?Natalie Johnson, Coordinator and secretary at Western Cape Network on Disability
From the onset, entering the train station presents an issue due to a lack of accessible parking says Anthony Ghillino, chairperson of the Western Cape Network on Disability and the Quadpara Association of the Western Cape.
There was absolutely no accessible parking for myself.Anthony Ghillino, Quadpara Association of the Western Cape
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
