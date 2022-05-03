Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
This article first appeared in New Frame.
He’ll never reveal what happened, but Chad le Clos went through an experience so harrowing early last year that it left him in an extremely dark place. It was a place not even the joy of swimming - and winning - could reach and he eventually had to seek help to get back on his feet and back in the pool.
It’s been a tough few years in general for the 30-year-old swimmer who, by the age of 21, had risen to the pinnacle of his sport. He’d earned Olympic gold by beating the greatest of all time, Michael Phelps. A few days later, he’d added a silver medal to his haul at London 2012. He was on top of the sporting world and with his charming smile and endearing manner, Le Clos was being hailed as South Africa’s golden boy.
He loved it. The type of swimmer who thrives in the limelight, the adulation spurred him on to two more Olympic silvers four years later, four world titles in the long-course pool (50m) and 10 in the short course (25m).
ALSO READ: Elite athletes struggle with mental health
But with the mental stress he was under last year, that bubble burst. Le Clos walked away from the Olympic Games in Tokyo empty-handed. He finished fifth in the 200m butterfly final and didn’t even make it out of the heats in the 100m butterfly. In his place it was Tatjana Schoenmaker who was hailed as the Olympic hero having claimed gold and silver in the 200m and 100m breaststroke, respectively.
“It was rough. It wasn’t necessarily about them talking about Tatjana because I was happy for her. It was more myself. Deep down we knew we couldn’t win. The preparation, mental stresses that I had… People thought I was playing games or bluffing,” says Le Clos.
“I couldn’t believe I didn’t make the final. I was devastated, I was almost in tears after that race. I just felt like I let everyone down because we had worked so hard for that.”
A SHELL OF HIS FORMER SELF
His close-knit family are devoted to him, he says, and would never feel let down. But several of Le Clos’ sponsors - vital in a sport with no government or federation funding - reduced their support after the Games. It wasn’t the money that concerned him, however. “It’s tough because you lose everything, you lose your way.”
“Tatjana became a superstar - and rightfully so - I’m not upset about that at all, and Matthew [Sates] won the World Cup and I’m over the moon for them. It’s not about them at all, it’s about me and who I am as a person and not having that and being so low after that.”
Ahead of the Olympics, Le Clos thought he could power through the mental turmoil of what had happened in January. “It’s something I’ll never talk about because it’s not for anybody else to know. But it was something so deep, it was worse than my parents having cancer, and this was worse for them.
“It really cut me deep, but I didn’t know it affected me. Sometimes you don’t know that you’re swimming with that weight on your shoulders. I wasn’t myself. I was so unsure about myself. I lost all my confidence last year.”
Le Clos’ father Bert encouraged him to talk to a sports psychologist after it happened, but he refused. “I’ve always prided myself in being a head-strong guy, I’m the man, but I needed someone last year.
“There are only about five people in the world that know, but it was really deep. I didn’t want to talk about it because I thought it would affect me - it was too close to the Olympics. I thought I’m just going to power through this and I’ll be ok. You’re training well and then you get to a meet and all those wobbles get to you.”
It was only after the Olympics that Le Clos sought the help he needed. He went through intense eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy to work through his traumatic experience. “I only started to speak to someone after the Olympics - biggest mistake of my life - and I started getting myself right again. I was in a dark place, even after the Olympics. I was super depressed.
“There were times where I was sitting in my room just crying by myself. I didn’t know why I was like that. It genuinely wasn’t about the Olympics. It was about my future and about me… it felt like I had fallen such a long way from where I was in terms of who I was as a person. It really wasn’t about swimming.
“I did some deep therapy last year. I’m okay to talk about it now because I’m actually good. I’m 100% good now compared to last year. Last year I couldn’t talk about anything because I was just a shell of myself.”
ON THE UP
Le Clos is now well on the road to recovery and it’s showing in the pool. At the recent SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha, he swam World Championship and Commonwealth Games qualifying times in the 100m and 200m butterfly and claimed the national title in the 50m butterfly.
“The main thing is that I’m good, everyone is good, I’m on my way back. I’m doing the right things… I still believe I’ve got a lot of fight left in me. I’ve had a great career, but I don’t think I’m done by any means.”
His main goal now is to become the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history. To surpass the current record holder, Australian shooter Phillip Adams, who has 18 medals, Le Clos needs to win two more.
“That’s a big goal of mine. I’m focusing very heavily on that. We’ve got the world champs before which will obviously be very important, but the Commonwealths is definitely my main focus for this year,” he said. “Hopefully we can get a couple of relays through and pick up a few medals there but I’m hoping to smash that record come July.”
There are also the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Back to his confident self, the swimmer is quick to claim, “I know I’m winning medals in two years’ time, I can promise you that. So, I’m not worried about the future.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
Source : Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
More from Sport
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.Read More
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.Read More
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner
Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.Read More
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?
As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.Read More
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly
Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railway station.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future
Pippa Hudson speaks to creator, founder, and director of IFW Business, Nkano Senyolo, on the rise of SA fashion and how they aim to improve upon this.Read More
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington
South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist.Read More
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron
Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More