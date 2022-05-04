Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Being open about how much you earn can be an uncomfortable but important conversation.
South Africa, in particular, is faced with a widening race and gender pay gap, impacting pay differences even in those that are equally qualified for the position.
John Maytham speaks to Bryden Morton, who is an executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.
In comparison to the rest of the world, South Africa's gini coefficient influences income inequality, which Morton says manifests itself in salary differences between employees.
We have large inequality issues relative to other places in the world.Bryden Morton, Executive Director at 21st Century Remuneration
From an employer's point of view, it can pose a threat, giving competitors the upper hand to swoop in and recruit employees based on how much they are being remunerated.
It only takes one employee from within our organisation to speak to another organisation and all of a sudden they can load the deck and come and fleece us for any staff because they know exactly how to compete on price with us.Bryden Morton, Executive Director at 21st Century Remuneration
