Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Basic education minister wants sex education to be taught in schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Mbulungeni Madiba - Professor and Dean of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
CSI: Ryan Sandes Circumnavigate Lesotho on Foot in 16 Days, 6 Hours, and 56 Minutes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ryan Sandes
Ryan Sandes - Ultra Runner at ...
Today at 06:10
COCT: Bikes, rollerblades and skateboards can stay but motorised devices banned on Sea Point Promenade
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jared Chaitowitz - Owner at Up Cycles
Today at 06:25
Maternal mental health awareness ahead of Mothers Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Moore - Qualified therapeutic counsellor at Lauren Moore counselling
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Snyders - Co-owner of Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Zondo commission report four in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khadija Sharife - Associate Senior Investigator at Open Secrets
Luvano Ntuli - Investigator at OpenSecrets
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
COVID Wrap: SA Health Review
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Themba Moeti
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Census 2022: Western Cape still lagging in count
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Executive Manager , at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Sullivan - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:30
MNet's new series, Recipes for Love and Murder, is the Karoo version of Murder she Wrote?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Khadija Heeger
Kylie Fisher
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Cape town Mead Company
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ernst Thompson - Founder at Cape Town Mead Company
Today at 13:15
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special - History of the Road
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Cowley - Past president at Hout Bay & Llandudno Heritage
Today at 13:32
Road engineers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alexis van der Merwe
Today at 13:50
Advertising wars BMW vs Mercedes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Rice
Today at 14:10
Chapman's Peak Hotel - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linda Nobrega
Today at 14:21
Tintswalo Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goosen (CEO of Tintswalo Lodges)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil. 5 May 2022 9:12 PM
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 8:06 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers' Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%". 4 May 2022 8:00 PM
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now? The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of... 4 May 2022 6:12 PM
View all Politics
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies' Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 6:13 PM
Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling... 5 May 2022 5:59 PM
View all Business
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse? As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisti... 4 May 2022 1:12 PM
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods

3 May 2022 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Mining
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Power supply
Manufacturing
Bureau for Economic Research
KZN Floods
ber
Absa PMI
Hugo Pienaar
July Unrest

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell sharply to 50.7 index points in April 2022.

The Index had reached 60.0 in March, when it increased for a third consecutive month.

The PMI is a reflection of demand in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

RELATED: SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat

The April number is the lowest since July 2021 when looting and rioting shook local production and demand, says the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at Stellenbosch University's BER.

Pienaar highlights two factors that knocked the PMI in April - Stage 4 load shedding and the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Stage 4 load shedding we think clearly had an impact on manufacturing output, as perhaps also the demand for manufactured goods.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

The other factor is the KwaZulu-Natal floods. We've seen a number of companies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, reporting that their operations were adversely impacted... the issues at the Durban harbour for example... I think that is what is reflected in the sharp decline, especially in the business indicator or sub-index of the PMI.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

Increased load shedding impacts particularly the heavier industries like those that need to run smelters 24 hours a day, he notes.

Even in terms of companies that have generators, clearly the longer hours that you have to run these, amplifies the cost.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

Trying to quantify the cost of more than a decade of load shedding, Pienaar points out this is made up not only of the direct loss of output or sales, but also the investment lost to the country.

The lack of a reliable power supply is compounded by the escalating cost of electricity, he adds.

Companies that may have thought of investing here or expanding existing operations... they simply have not done so...

Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

Listen to Pienaar's analysis on The Money Show:




3 May 2022 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Mining
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Power supply
Manufacturing
Bureau for Economic Research
KZN Floods
ber
Absa PMI
Hugo Pienaar
July Unrest

More from Business

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?

4 May 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him

5 May 2022 4:21 PM

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pupils must wear masks in classrooms: Health Department clarifies after error

5 May 2022 3:47 PM

However, in a statement, the department said pupils will not be required to wear masks outdoors in playgrounds and sports fields.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback

5 May 2022 12:13 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smtih.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is why the price of diesel is increasing

5 May 2022 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz, who says there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

5 May 2022 7:31 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Please don't panic buy': Retailers impose limits on cooking oil purchases

5 May 2022 6:47 AM

The war has wreaked havoc on the supply of sunflower oil to the point that some retailers, such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay are now imposing customer limits on the product to prevent panic buying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status

Sport

AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

Local

Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom working with NPA to bring those behind corruption at utility to book

5 May 2022 8:28 PM

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ukraine, 'Five Eyes' justice officials discuss war crimes

5 May 2022 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA