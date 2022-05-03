Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods
The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell sharply to 50.7 index points in April 2022.
The Index had reached 60.0 in March, when it increased for a third consecutive month.
The PMI is a reflection of demand in South Africa's manufacturing sector.
The April number is the lowest since July 2021 when looting and rioting shook local production and demand, says the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at Stellenbosch University's BER.
Pienaar highlights two factors that knocked the PMI in April - Stage 4 load shedding and the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Stage 4 load shedding we think clearly had an impact on manufacturing output, as perhaps also the demand for manufactured goods.Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
The other factor is the KwaZulu-Natal floods. We've seen a number of companies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, reporting that their operations were adversely impacted... the issues at the Durban harbour for example... I think that is what is reflected in the sharp decline, especially in the business indicator or sub-index of the PMI.Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Increased load shedding impacts particularly the heavier industries like those that need to run smelters 24 hours a day, he notes.
Even in terms of companies that have generators, clearly the longer hours that you have to run these, amplifies the cost.Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Trying to quantify the cost of more than a decade of load shedding, Pienaar points out this is made up not only of the direct loss of output or sales, but also the investment lost to the country.
The lack of a reliable power supply is compounded by the escalating cost of electricity, he adds.
Companies that may have thought of investing here or expanding existing operations... they simply have not done so...Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Listen to Pienaar's analysis on The Money Show:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/welder-welding-industry-industrial-673559/
