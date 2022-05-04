Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
It is no secret that there is extreme inequality in our country, and the announcement that Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman would be receiving about R300 million in remunerations draws attention to the need for conversation around this.
John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.
The discussion around CEOs earning millions of rands is something that many people are divided on, with some believing that they deserve a reward for running a successful company, and others arguing that it creates greater inequality between workers and their leaders.
Davies says regardless of whether or not someone believes these rewards are deserved, you cannot deny that there is extreme and worsening inequality in our country.
Whether or not you agree that any particular CEO does or doesn’t deserve a reward like this, the fact is that we all know that in South Africa inequality is severe and it is getting worse. A major contributor to that inequality is the fact that over the past two decades, the earning growth among low and medium earners has essentially been stagnant.Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share
She also argued that if we continue to justify these massive earnings for CEOs, who are berating their employees for asking for wage increases above inflation, we will not make any progress towards equality.
Listen to the audio for more:
This article first appeared on 702 : Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56470691_rich-man-with-clock-and-money-background.html?vti=obej62doqw9cnhqaje-1-5
More from Business
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.Read More
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods
Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.Read More
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.Read More
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More