THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:45
Do massive flight sales work, or do they just frustrate people trying to buy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luke Daniel
Today at 11:05
Microplastics in food: what are the dangers?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charmaine Smith
Prof Mark Taylor - Chief Environmental Scientist at Environment Protection Authority (EPA Victoria)
Today at 11:30
open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Figure Skating South Africa - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ricardo Jacobs
Today at 13:37
Car Talk with Ernest Page - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:35
Rose Williams SANDITON (Season Two)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rose Williams
Today at 15:50
Should South Africans switch to electric cars to reduce their environmental footprint? The answer is no.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Thomas Stacey
Today at 17:20
Why Russia’s war may spread beyond Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tatsiana Kulakevich
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque. 4 May 2022 9:53 AM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto, chats to the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep about the planned maintenance. 4 May 2022 8:48 AM
View all Local
Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 3 May 2022 12:18 PM
EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelsprui... 3 May 2022 12:16 PM
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth in... 2 May 2022 10:11 AM
View all Politics
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would h... 4 May 2022 7:01 AM
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transpa... 4 May 2022 6:53 AM
Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations? John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remun... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
View all Business
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure. 3 May 2022 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 8:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Cosatu
African National Congress ANC
Tripartite Alliance
May Day
May Day rally
Zingiswa Losi
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

JOHANNESBURG - The events in the lead-up to and following the moment when President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed off stage by workers affiliated with Cosatu have exposed the depths of the weaknesses within the country’s largest and once influential labour federation and the labour movement at large.

As per the norm, Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the annual rally that in South Africa celebrates workers’ rights and the critical role played by trade unions in the fight against apartheid.

But this year, instead of reflecting on the state of the working class, Ramaphosa was forced to retreat amid jeers and insults, registering his name as the second president in recent times to be rejected by workers just as former President Jacob Zuma was in 2017.

However, there are distinct differences in the intention behind the organised protests against Ramaphosa and Zuma by Cosatu members.

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF…

In 2017, the relationship between Zuma and the labour movement had already soured, with Cosatu openly expressing its disdain for the then-leader of the country as revelations of corruption, state capture and other disturbing deeds emerged against him.

In essence, the disruption could be described as having been sanctioned by the federation’s leaders.

Fast forward to 2022. Cosatu insiders have told Eyewitness News that in the weeks leading up to the Worker’s Day rally held on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, it was common knowledge in union ranks that members in Gauteng were planning to upstage Ramaphosa.

And they proceeded to do just that when the moment beckoned.

These were not only the angry mineworkers who have been on strike for almost three months over wage increases. It was also public servants who are, in the main, affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and others belonging to the police union, Popcru.

IGNORANCE IS BLISS

Sources said that Cosatu leaders had been warned but chose the bliss of playing ignorant with the hope that they would be redeemed of having no hand in the action should the disruption go ahead.

They would also avoid the risk of appearing weak and lacking influence in the eyes of the world had the workers gone ahead despite their condemnation of the actions.

A stronger Cosatu of years gone by would have risen to the occasion, not only by managing to dissuade open discontent with a president that it will undoubtedly endorse for a second term but would have also managed to quell or resolve the tensions in collective bargaining, which gave rise to the workers’ unhappiness.

BACK TO BASICS

In the immediate aftermath of the event, Cosatu president, Zingiswa Losi, told journalists that the moment signified the need for the federation to “go back to the drawing board”. She insisted that the chaos was a testament to the anger that workers were feeling due to the governing ANC’s broken promises.

What Losi left out was that workers have generally been feeling helpless as their leaders continue to show a complete lack of tactical negotiation skills during wage talks, with the hope that Cosatu’s partnership with the governing ANC would deliver political settlements when shop stewards failed to secure favourable terms for workers.

Some in Cosatu have suggested that she had to choose her words correctly considering the federation’s September elective congress, albeit that this played no role in the events on Sunday.

BREAD AND BUTTER ISSUES

At the heart of the anger expressed at the May Day rally were two issues.

The government’s decision not to hike the salaries of public servants in the third year of the 2018 wage agreement, an action that has largely been described as an attack on collective bargaining.

Then, there are members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), who along with those belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), have waged a strike against the country’s gold mining producers, which is about to enter a third month.

The core of both the disputes is bread and butter issues: workers who feel done in as they struggle to keep up with the high cost of living in the country. But they are also workers whose union leaders guaranteed that they could secure wage increases in the face of a weakened economy that has not seen real growth in over a decade.

Instead of being cognisant of the reality of the day and changing tact, the trade unions continue to apply methods used in the 1990s in an effort to corner employers into higher than inflation wage increases.

As industry leaders such as Sibanye-Stillwater refuse to budge, strikes drag on for months due to the short-sightedness of unions that play their strike hand too early, with the difference margins between demands and offers too wide, then the gaze turns to the government.

With no other tool left in their box of treasures as enshrined in the Labour Relations Act, NUM and Amcu with the assistance of Cosatu, requested intervention from the presidency.

The same unions and federation that had been crying foul about the watering down of collective bargaining turned to the leader of the country to interfere in employer-employee relations.

When the mineworkers at the stadium on Sunday chanted and jeered, they did so under the impression that their actions would provide Ramaphosa with the impetus required to tell mining bosses to fold.

At the fear of losing favour with members, union leaders deferred the responsibility to see the strike to its eventual end without securing the R1,000 increases being demanded to Ramaphosa. And that is how the president found himself at the receiving end of insults and jeers on Sunday.

It could have been any other president and the outcome would have been the same because the conditions were fertile for the blame to be placed squarely at their door.

"The moment you ask for government intervention, you are weak and you are non-existent. You are saying you can’t do anything," said one union leader.

PUBLIC SECTOR WAGE NEGOTIATION BITTERNESS…

And this has been the strategy of Cosatu unions for years now, more so in the public service. In desperation, unions in the private sector and outside the federation have followed the same route. The protracted dispute over the public sector wage increases spelled a new dawn for unions.

When the National Treasury said that it would not rearrange the fiscal policy and budget framework to find the money, it had already told unions it did not have to pay the 2020 wage increases and the Cabinet listened, public sector unions knew that they had lost an upper hand they overworked in the past.

They turned to the courts, with the matter finally concluded in favour of the government in the Constitutional Court, and even then, political solutions were nowhere to be found.

CLOVER STRIKE LESSONS

The Clover strike has demonstrated that workers’ battles are not a terrain of government.

Six months after the fatal strike started, hundreds of workers lost their jobs as plants shut down, while pleas for intervention to the government cannot bring the strike to an end as ultimately, the dispute is between workers and the employer.

Why should workers continue to trust trade unions with their hard-earned money and loyalty, if their leaders look to the government to settle wage disputes for them?

If indeed the federation and labour movement broadly were to return to the drawing board as Losi suggested, the first step must be to capacitate its negotiators and leaders for wage negotiations in the 21st century.

To be armed with facts and evidence as opposed to Marxist-Leninist quotes, populist figures, and demands that only leave the workers in peril while trade union leaders lead opulent lives, which in some cases put the capitalist bosses they love to berate to shame.

Militancy will not put food on the table of workers, but tactful and intelligent negotiation skills with the tact and wisdom to know when to pull out the ultimate weapon in the hands of workers, which is industrial action.


This article first appeared on EWN : THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade




4 May 2022 9:18 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Cosatu
African National Congress ANC
Tripartite Alliance
May Day
May Day rally
Zingiswa Losi
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Opinion

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel

28 April 2022 11:31 AM

A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'

27 April 2022 7:43 PM

Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today

27 April 2022 9:07 AM

The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what is possible beyond the political transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us

26 April 2022 6:49 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war

3 May 2022 12:18 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found

3 May 2022 12:16 PM

The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal

1 May 2022 9:18 AM

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures

28 April 2022 6:54 AM

Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims

28 April 2022 6:33 AM

Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a political system rather than as an ideology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy

4 May 2022 9:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

4 May 2022 8:48 AM

Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto, chats to the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep about the planned maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market

4 May 2022 7:40 AM

Eskom groups security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says they are working with law enforcement to curb the stealing of cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks

4 May 2022 7:31 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

4 May 2022 7:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation

4 May 2022 7:01 AM

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance

3 May 2022 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods

3 May 2022 7:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'

3 May 2022 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom

3 May 2022 2:04 PM

Eskom says Due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 load shedding will start from 5pm today until 5am on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

Local

Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy

Local

Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?

Business

EWN Highlights

Renewed calls for Cele to form task team to look into EC political murders

4 May 2022 9:40 AM

Bishop Lavis community joins search for kidnapped baby, Kai-isha Meniers

4 May 2022 8:32 AM

Chicco Twala due back in court in August for assaulting City Power technician

4 May 2022 8:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA