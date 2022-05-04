14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages





On top of stage 2 load shedding, 14 Cape Town suburbs will face additional power supply disruptions this week due to planned maintenance.

The City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep says the affected areas will be without power for as much as eight hours.

Door-to-door notices will be handed out but residents are also encouraged to check the city's social media pages.

© devenorr/123rf.com

It's a dark week for some Cape Town residents who will be hit by both stage 2 load shedding and routine electricity maintenance in their neighbourhoods.

The City of Cape Town says 14 suburbs will be without power for extended periods on various days due to routine maintenance of electrical infrastructure.

The maintenance work was due to commence on Monday but only began on Tuesday to accommodate Muslim residents who celebrated Eid.

The city's executive director for energy, Kadri Nassiep, says maintenance will continue until Sunday, overlapping with stage 2 load shedding, which is scheduled until Monday next week.

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

The affected areas will be without power for as much as eight hours.

The areas are Panorama, Woodridge, Parow, Parow Industria, Durbanville, Gordan's Bay, Wynberg, Salt River, Phillipi, Sea Point, Somerset West, Ottery, Claremont, and Goodwood.

Nassiep says routine maintenance is necessary to ensure reliable power supply and good management of the municipality's electricity network.

He says planned maintenance is only postponed when Eskom implements stage 3 load shedding and above.

Areas affected by the routine maintenance will be given door-to-door pamphlets but residents are also encouraged to check the city's social media pages and website for updates.

RELATED: City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier

Residents in affected areas are advised to switch off all appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.

They are scheduled for roughly eight hours a day but they can be a lot shorter and that is why we advise residents to treat all installations as live in the event that they are brought back sooner than expected. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director for energy - City of Cape Town

It is unfortunate that this planned maintenance coincides with this fresh bout of load shedding. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director for energy - City of Cape Town

From the 3rd of May until the 8th of May, we will be undertaking routine maintenance around the city and obviously trying to limit the impact on the customer. However, when there is load shedding, we will not be doing maintenance when Eskom has introduced load shedding from stage 3 and above. Kadri Nassiep, Executive director for energy - City of Cape Town