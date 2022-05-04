Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy





R1.5 million has been collected from members of the Gatesville Mosque towards supporting the poor.

The money has been donated to the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF), a faith-based NGO that's focused on poverty relief.

The non-government organisation (NGO) spent the holy month of Ramadan collecting donations from the Muslim community at the mosque.

Zakah is the practice where a Muslim person gives 2.5% of their wealth to charity after they have paid for what is necessary to support themselves and their families, explains mosque spokesperson, Sataar Parker.

Parker says that SANZAF was founded 48 years ago and is the longest-serving zakah institution in southern Africa.

The Gatesville Mosque also ran a soup kitchen during the holy month of Ramadan and fed thousands of people on the Cape Flats.

"Basically, it's been a month of outpouring of goodwill," Parker tells CapeTalk.

Zakah is one of the five underlying principles of our faith. Basically, every Muslin needs to make a donation of 2.5% of their wealth, which is estimated at the end of every year. Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque

The Zakah Fund has sent out all the officials to the mosque this year, like they have been doing in the past, and I'm very happy to mention that we collected R1.5 million, which will be used to see to the needs of the poor and the destitute in our country. Sataar Parker, Spokesperson - Gatesville Mosque