Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Advocate Teffo and Meyiwa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 16:55
The Fly Safair R8 ticket sale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 17:05
Legal Status of COVID Regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 17:20
Why Russia’s war may spread beyond Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tatsiana Kulakevich
Today at 17:45
V&A Waterfront’s wildlife heroes saving Cape fur seals one plastic noose at a time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Taylor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann. 4 May 2022 1:43 PM
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. 4 May 2022 12:51 PM
Promenade bike ban scrapped: 'It was a bit of an overreach,' says Open Streets Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Kirsten Wilkins from Open Streets Cape Town and Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz. 4 May 2022 12:08 PM
View all Local
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 3 May 2022 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters... 4 May 2022 12:03 PM
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare. 4 May 2022 11:25 AM
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would h... 4 May 2022 7:01 AM
View all Business
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse? As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisti... 4 May 2022 1:12 PM
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec

4 May 2022 11:25 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Aspen
Aspen Pharmacare
Stavros Nicolaou
Gqeberha
Aspenovax
Aspen vaccine
Aspen vaccination plant

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare.
  • South Africa's Aspen COVID-19 vaccine plant is facing the risk of closure due to a lack of orders.
  • The pharmaceutical company signed a deal with Johnson & Johnson to package and sell COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand in Africa.
  • Aspen senior executive, Stavros Nicolaou, says the continent's vaccine capability is at stake.
Image: © Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare has warned that its COVID-19 vaccination plant could be forced to shut down after receiving zero orders.

The facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, was announced as Africa's first COVID-19 vaccination plant aimed at supplying vaccines to the continent.

Aspen signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to produce and sell an Aspen-branded COVID-19 vaccine, Aspenovax, throughout Africa.

However, Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare, says there has been no appetite for the Aspenovax vaccine.

Nicolaou says the company hasn't received any orders from African agencies, despite people being under-vaccinated on the continent.

He says the plant may have to terminate its vaccine manufacturing lines and return to producing other pharmaceutical drugs such as general anesthesia products.

"If we don't get orders, we would have to repurpose these lines back into other things that we were previously doing," he tells CapeTalk.

Nicolaou has warned that the closure of the vaccine plant could jeopardise Africa's COVID-19 vaccine capability and capacity.

If Aspen can't pull it off, then I don't see anyone else being able to pull it off on the continent.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for strategic trade - Aspen Pharmacare Group

According to Nicolaou, Aspen is exploring its options to find a sustainable solution to the problem.

He says medicines regulator, Sahpra, could soon approve the Aspenovax jab for use in the country but South Africa only represents 5% of the African market.

The exec argues that there has been major COVID-19 complacency on the continent, despite the pandemic's unpredictable trajectory.

"We just don't know what variants lurk around the corner and what the trajectory COVID-19 will take. I don't think we're out of the woods."

This was going to be Aspenovax for the African continent but these lines can only be sustained if we receive orders from the agencies that procure these vaccines.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for strategic trade - Aspen Pharmacare Group

We are not receiving orders, at this point in time, for the product that we licensed from Johnson & Johnson which is called Aspenovax. Aspenovax is an African vaccine, produced by an African company for the African continent but if we do not receive orders, it becomes very difficult to maintain or sustain COVID-19 vaccine manufacture on the lines that we have dedicated for COVID-19 vaccine manufacture.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for strategic trade - Aspen Pharmacare Group

We are exploring various options. It is our medium-to-long-term objective to look at providing a sterile [processing] platform and solutions for the continent but the short-term needs to be sorted out.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for strategic trade - Aspen Pharmacare Group



4 May 2022 11:25 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Aspen
Aspen Pharmacare
Stavros Nicolaou
Gqeberha
Aspenovax
Aspen vaccine
Aspen vaccination plant

More from Business

Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview

4 May 2022 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about the ethics of salary negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation

4 May 2022 7:01 AM

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?

4 May 2022 6:53 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?

4 May 2022 6:34 AM

John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance

3 May 2022 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods

3 May 2022 7:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'

3 May 2022 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa

3 May 2022 6:26 AM

Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market

Local

Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview

Business

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF's Malema sends stern warning to Hillary Gardee’s killers: ‘We will find you’

4 May 2022 3:39 PM

Access to safe abortions saves lives: WHO chief

4 May 2022 3:14 PM

WC authorities brace for rise in fires as winter looms

4 May 2022 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA