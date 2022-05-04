Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
JOHANNESBURG - With some fuel prices increasing at midnight on Tuesday night, there are concerns that the significant rise in diesel prices will once again affect inflation.
The price of petrol decreased by 12 cents a litre for motorists, so there was some good news but there were increases of between 88 and 98 cents a litre for diesel depending on whether you live at the coast or inland.
Illuminating paraffin sees increases from 79 to 82 cents a litre.
Fuel prices have been rising dramatically over the past few months and the slight decrease in the petrol price is little relief.
"The average product prices of petrol decreased while diesel and IP increased due to shortage of middle distillate in the market," said the Energy Department's Robert Maake.
He said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.
Oil prices are still high due to the war in Ukraine.
Germany has become the latest country to suggest stricter sanctions on Russian oil and gas.
Economists are worried that this will continue to drive prices higher, which has a direct impact on inflation.
This article first appeared on EWN : Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
Source : EWN
More from Business
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.Read More
Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods
Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.Read More
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.Read More
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More
More from Local
Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages
Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto, chats to the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep about the planned maintenance.Read More
Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Eskom groups security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says they are working with law enforcement to curb the stealing of cables.Read More
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods
Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.Read More
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More