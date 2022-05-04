Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Eskom says it has noted an increase in vandalism at their sites and this costing them billions of rands.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Eskom group security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says the remote sites are often vandalised to a state of total disrepair.
Pillay says the groups that steal the cables present themselves heavily armed and they are properly organised. She adds that they are more vulnerable when there is power failure.
The power utility is currently implementing stage two power cuts due to a lack of generation capacity.
At Eskom we experience approximately R2-billion in losses as a result of cable theft. Between all of the SOEs in the country particularly Prasa, Telkom and Eskom it equates to approximately R7-billion losses per annum.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
Pillay says the scrap market seems to be the driver of stolen cables and they have been working with law enforcement to curb the thievery.
We have noted that the incidents are becoming more serious, organised to be more brazen, more equipped and they make off with large quantities o copper cables.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
We have seen with the latest incidents that the recipients of the stolen copper are the scrap metal dealers.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
