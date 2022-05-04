Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview
Interviewing for a new job can be a daunting experience and considering South Africa's labour market, finding employment has become increasingly difficult in recent years.
Whether it is employers rolling three roles into one or demanding three years of experience for an entry-level role, expectations are at an all-time high for those seeking employment.
Breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto chats to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel, and Megan Prosser, senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about an inverse phenomenon - navigating job interviews and salary expectations as an empowered employee.
Potential employees must not forget that they are also interviewing the company
Job applicants should not hold back when it comes to asking necessary questions at the start of the interview process.
Prosser says that employees should not fall for the misconception that they do not have a say during the interview stages.
She advises candidates to be confident and believe in their abilities, which will prompt a more balanced conversation around job expectations and salary negotiation.
I think there's a perception when people are interviewing that the employer holds all the cards and we are sort of cattle or pawns in that process, but that is not the case at all.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
When asked to submit certain assignments to prove your competence, Prosser added that one should not hesitate to negotiate for more time and flexibility, especially when an individual is already employed full-time.
If you have the confidence that you are a talented candidate, which we should all have confidence in our unique abilities, you should be able to, in a respectful and polite way, ask for flexibility.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
Emails are a bad place for negotiation
Talking about salary negotiation can be a difficult conversation for both employer and employee, however, communicating via email can only worsen the experience.
While Rathbourne advises that job seekers only have the conversation at the end of the process, she along with Prosser, agree that emails should not be the place to do it.
This is because it is harder to interpret tone and sincerity over text as opposed to a telephone call or in-person discussion.
Emails are a bad place for negotiation. They are prone to misunderstanding. Tone is very difficult to negotiate in an email.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
More from Business
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.Read More
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.Read More
Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Manufacturing sector takes a beating due to Stage 4 load shedding, KZN floods
Bruce Whitfield talks to Hugo Pienaar (Bureau for Economic Research) about the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April.Read More
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More