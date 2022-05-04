Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
Advocate Teffo and Meyiwa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 16:55
The Fly Safair R8 ticket sale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 17:05
Legal Status of COVID Regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 17:20
Why Russia’s war may spread beyond Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tatsiana Kulakevich
Today at 17:45
V&A Waterfront’s wildlife heroes saving Cape fur seals one plastic noose at a time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Taylor
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview

4 May 2022 12:03 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Job seekers
corporate job
salary negotiations
great resignation
Working 9-5

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about the ethics of salary negotiations.

Interviewing for a new job can be a daunting experience and considering South Africa's labour market, finding employment has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

Whether it is employers rolling three roles into one or demanding three years of experience for an entry-level role, expectations are at an all-time high for those seeking employment.

Breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto chats to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel, and Megan Prosser, senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about an inverse phenomenon - navigating job interviews and salary expectations as an empowered employee.

Potential employees must not forget that they are also interviewing the company

Job applicants should not hold back when it comes to asking necessary questions at the start of the interview process.

Prosser says that employees should not fall for the misconception that they do not have a say during the interview stages.

She advises candidates to be confident and believe in their abilities, which will prompt a more balanced conversation around job expectations and salary negotiation.

I think there's a perception when people are interviewing that the employer holds all the cards and we are sort of cattle or pawns in that process, but that is not the case at all.

Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel

When asked to submit certain assignments to prove your competence, Prosser added that one should not hesitate to negotiate for more time and flexibility, especially when an individual is already employed full-time.

If you have the confidence that you are a talented candidate, which we should all have confidence in our unique abilities, you should be able to, in a respectful and polite way, ask for flexibility.

Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel

Emails are a bad place for negotiation

Talking about salary negotiation can be a difficult conversation for both employer and employee, however, communicating via email can only worsen the experience.

While Rathbourne advises that job seekers only have the conversation at the end of the process, she along with Prosser, agree that emails should not be the place to do it.

This is because it is harder to interpret tone and sincerity over text as opposed to a telephone call or in-person discussion.

Emails are a bad place for negotiation. They are prone to misunderstanding. Tone is very difficult to negotiate in an email.

Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
