Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market





The famous Trafalgar Place flower market on Adderley Street has been around for more than 150 years.

Sisters Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann have been selling fresh flowers there for over 30 years, taking over from generations before them.

The duo joins CapeTalk to discuss the oral history of the iconic market, how traders survived the Covid-19 lockdown, and secrets of the trade

Generations of Cape Town flower sellers have worked at the Adderley Street market for over a century. Image: Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers/Facebook

The flower sellers of Adderley Street are a major part of the beauty and heritage of Cape Town.

For 155 years, they have been selling their flowers from the popular market at Trafalgar Place.

Most of the flower sellers are coloured women whose grandmothers and great-grandmothers plied their trade there for several decades.

Sisters Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann are third-generation flower sellers who have been making bright and beautiful arrangements at the flower market for 35 years.

Popularly known as the Sisters on Adderley, the duo has a loyal following who have been buying flowers from them for many years.

They were 10 and eight years of age when they started out at the bustling city market.

Snyders says the flower traders are the custodian of the vibrant history of Trafalgar Place, which has been passed down through the generations.

It's us the flower sells [who hold the history] because we come from our grandparents. My grandmother has been there for 50 years but we have been helping her throughout the years for 35 years. Alison Snyders, Flower seller at Trafalgar Place Flower Market

Flowers at the time were R1 a bunch, three bunched for R2. Alison Snyders, Flower seller at Trafalgar Place Flower Market

Bachmann says the flower market is part of Cape Town's heritage and can never be taken away from the traders thanks to a trust created by Archdeacon Thomas Lightfoot.

Snyders and Bachmann chat to CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit about the history of the iconic flower market, how it has evolved over the years and how traders survived the Covid-19 lockdown.