Promenade bike ban scrapped: 'It was a bit of an overreach,' says Open Streets





The proposal to ban cyclists from the Sea Point Promenade is officially off the table.

The City of Cape Town says most residents voted to keep bicycles on the popular seaside pathway.

Open Streets director Kirsten Wilkins says the municipality missed the mark with the proposed ban.

Bike rental company 'Up Cycles' says it's relieved that the proposal has been abandoned.

Cycling on Sea Point Promenade. © ammentorp/123rf.com

Open Streets Cape Town says the proposal to ban bicycles on the Sea Point Promenade was "a bit of an overreach" by the municipality.

The City of Cape Town announced that it has scrapped its proposal to make the Sea Point Promenade a pedestrian-only zone after the conclusion of the public participation process.

RELATED: Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? CT residents invited to have their say

The majority of Cape Town residents who participated in the commenting process from 10 March to 10 April support cycling on the promenade.

A total of 1,953 comments were submitted, according to Rob Quintas, the city’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility.

The whole banning approach was I think was a bit of an overreach from a narrative point of view. Kirsten Wilkins, Managing director - Open Streets Cape Town

Kirsten Wilkins, the managing director at Open Streets Cape Town, says the city's punitive approach was an unfortunate distraction from the bigger conversation which is needed about access to safe open public spaces across the city.

"We need to talk about sharing rather than about who we can extract from the space," she tells CapeTalk.

Wilkins says more discussions are still needed about creating a social contract for shared recreational spaces in Cape Town.

I'm thrilled for shared spaces but certainly as an organisation... there's a lot more going on and a lot more brushing out of knots that still needs to happen. But for companies like Upcycles and people who commute through that space, I'm sure that they will have access while all of this administration reaches its conclusion. Kirsten Wilkins, Managing director - Open Streets Cape Town

What's been interesting for me throughout is just how important it is to discuss sharing of spaces generally. Kirsten Wilkins, Managing director - Open Streets Cape Town

Jared Chaitowitz, the founder of the popular bicycle rental company 'Up Cycles', says he's relieved that the proposal has been abandoned.

The businessman says he's grateful to Cape Town residents who made their submissions during the public participation process.

RELATED: 'It doesn't make sense' - Bike rental biz up in arms over proposed Promenade ban

Chaitowitz says his company has always emphasised the safety of pedestrians along the promenade and encouraged the safe use of the very popular stretch.

We are very relieved by this... and more than that we are very grateful to everybody who participated in the public participation process. Jared Chaitowitz, Co-owner - Up Cycles