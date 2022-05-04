Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
Advocate Teffo and Meyiwa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 16:55
The Fly Safair R8 ticket sale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 17:05
Legal Status of COVID Regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 17:20
Why Russia's war may spread beyond Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tatsiana Kulakevich
Today at 17:45
V&A Waterfront's wildlife heroes saving Cape fur seals one plastic noose at a time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Taylor
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?

4 May 2022 1:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Environment
microplastics
plastic pollution
alternatives to plastic

As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.

Majority of the plastic being produced around the world is being used for the packaging of food and drinks that we consume every day.

When it is not properly handled, it results in tiny microplastics that can pollute the environment for hundreds of years, and even end up in our food without us knowing.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Charmaine Smith from Break Free from Plastic campaign and Professor Mark Taylor, the chief environmental scientist at Environment Protection Authority, about microplastics in food and the risks these present.

Smith was horrified when she went to buy a loaf of bread and found visible traces of plastic in three separate loaves of bread, which exposes the extent of contamination of our food chains.

With this level of contamination, we are constantly being exposed to, and likely ingesting, microplastics from our toothbrushes, food packaging and even possibly our drinking water.

As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.

If you consider that plastic production is one of the major contributors to global warming, there’s actually a much bigger picture here.

Charmaine Smith, Break Free from Plastic Campaign

Listen to the audio for more.




