Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?
Majority of the plastic being produced around the world is being used for the packaging of food and drinks that we consume every day.
When it is not properly handled, it results in tiny microplastics that can pollute the environment for hundreds of years, and even end up in our food without us knowing.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Charmaine Smith from Break Free from Plastic campaign and Professor Mark Taylor, the chief environmental scientist at Environment Protection Authority, about microplastics in food and the risks these present.
Smith was horrified when she went to buy a loaf of bread and found visible traces of plastic in three separate loaves of bread, which exposes the extent of contamination of our food chains.
With this level of contamination, we are constantly being exposed to, and likely ingesting, microplastics from our toothbrushes, food packaging and even possibly our drinking water.
As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.
If you consider that plastic production is one of the major contributors to global warming, there’s actually a much bigger picture here.Charmaine Smith, Break Free from Plastic Campaign
