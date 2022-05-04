MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Advocate Teffo and Meyiwa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley
Today at 16:55
The Fly Safair R8 ticket sale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 17:05
Legal Status of COVID Regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 17:20
Why Russia’s war may spread beyond Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tatsiana Kulakevich
Today at 17:45
V&A Waterfront’s wildlife heroes saving Cape fur seals one plastic noose at a time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire Taylor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann. 4 May 2022 1:43 PM
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. 4 May 2022 12:51 PM
Promenade bike ban scrapped: 'It was a bit of an overreach,' says Open Streets Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Kirsten Wilkins from Open Streets Cape Town and Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz. 4 May 2022 12:08 PM
View all Local
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 3 May 2022 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters... 4 May 2022 12:03 PM
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare. 4 May 2022 11:25 AM
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would h... 4 May 2022 7:01 AM
View all Business
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse? As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisti... 4 May 2022 1:12 PM
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

4 May 2022 1:31 PM
by Monde Ndlovu
Tags:
Nedlac
Black Management Forum
Lot Ndlovu

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.

In the words of Lot Ndlovu: “The race issue should enjoy more priority than the class issue.”

Lot Ndlovu had delivered a thought-provoking speech at a Black Management Forum (BMF) conference about the role of the black middle class, and how the ideological bond between the masses and the black middle class must remain intact. He reflected on the need for black people to remain true to their collective struggles and debunk middle class tendencies that seek to separate blacks from the black “thing”.

So, what is the black “thing”? It is both a statement of affirmation, and a philosophical outcome. Blackness is the preamble and state of a racial group that has both talent and purpose. Blackness is the engine of our identity, and it seeks to boldly stand without fear in the world. Blackness is who we are, is it what we love, in spite of the suspicions about it, it remains a necessary and apt description of a capable people. The “thing” is the agenda that must take root, first at a personal level, for it to be effective. It is the great task to remove the barriers that black people are experiencing, such as perpetual poverty, unemployment, and inequality. The thing seeks to create a new narrative that black people can run successful enterprises and build sustainable black capital, for the benefit of the masses.

If there was a time where South Africans are grappling with what the race issue entails, it is now. The growing misnomer that we cannot fully discuss black issues in this country is not correct. Lot Ndlovu was emphasising that we should not shy away from the issues that affect black people collectively and that we must be direct and fearless in our articulation of black issues. The class discourse tends to lack context and relevance, it places unique black issues outside of the historical account and promotes individualism at best. The class discourse interferes with our quest to humanise the economy through the African philosophy of Ubuntu. By focusing our energies on the race issue, which is the black thing, we use this lens to understand the world and what needs to happen to redefine the economic landscape of the county.

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of whitecpeople, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land, and labour. White people control these factors having laid that foundation historically, and we are living through the consequences of their decisions. Even when we celebrate workers day, the black thing is swept under the carpet, and labour is consistently told to accept the decisions of business. The role of Nedlac in elevating the black thing must also be questioned, in that business has the strongest voice in that forum and in the country at large. Nedlac seems to be a placeholder and sanitiser of the conscious of business and their continued denial of the black thing. You cannot subjugate a people for more than 300 years and expect to take a back seat as business in transforming the country and blaming government for all the challenges. The BMF had argued in its paper to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996, that business never resisted the tenants of apartheid.

Business embraced the suppression of the “bantu” in the workplace, and that legacy lives on.

Black management that ascends the corporate ladder is faced with either turning a blind eye to systems that suppress the workers, or actively works to bridge the gap in the workplace. The black thing has died down in the private sector, where we now see more black mangers leaving the sector and opting to work in other business types. Without black people working in the economy this country will never perform at its optimum level, underpinned by a clear matching of skills needed and those that are produced in the education system.

The relationship between labour and management has always been characterised by hostility, insecurity, mistrust, and strict adherence to processes and even tokenism. Black management needs to step up its fight for the black thing, in all business types. Just like most colours need black to create them, the rainbow nation will fail without the black thing, we must be in everything, think through everything, engage everyone, striving to be one, so that everyone can prosper.

Monde Ndlovu is head of advocacy and thought-leadership at the Black Management Forum.


This article first appeared on EWN : MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'




4 May 2022 1:31 PM
by Monde Ndlovu
Tags:
Nedlac
Black Management Forum
Lot Ndlovu

More from Opinion

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel

28 April 2022 11:31 AM

A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'

27 April 2022 7:43 PM

Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today

27 April 2022 9:07 AM

The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what is possible beyond the political transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war

3 May 2022 12:18 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found

3 May 2022 12:16 PM

The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal

1 May 2022 9:18 AM

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures

28 April 2022 6:54 AM

Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with some seeking to now join forces with those opposed to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his allies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims

28 April 2022 6:33 AM

Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a political system rather than as an ideology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom a poster child for where things went wrong after new SA's honeymoon period

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos reviews South Africa's economic growth over the last 28 years - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market

Local

Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview

Business

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF's Malema sends stern warning to Hillary Gardee’s killers: ‘We will find you’

4 May 2022 3:39 PM

Access to safe abortions saves lives: WHO chief

4 May 2022 3:14 PM

WC authorities brace for rise in fires as winter looms

4 May 2022 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA