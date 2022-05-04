JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
While there are good volumes in shares that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), there's been a boom in delistings in recent years, comments Bruce Whitfield.
One deterrent is the stream of complaints about the amount of red tape companies encounter when they do want to list.
RELATED: JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
On Wednesday, the exchange announced amendments to its listings requirements, effective from June.
[They] are a culmination of a comprehensive consultation process with market participants and the FSCA aimed at achieving a level of effective and appropriate regulation for companies listed on the JSE’s Main Board and Alternative Exchange (AltX).JSE statement
Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage and also talks to Andre Visser, the JSE's Director of Issuer Regulations.
Visser says the announcement is the tail end of a process the exchange started last year.
As a responsible listings authority we took the steps last year to publish a consultation document to separate the noise from the facts and actually get input from the market... to create a more enabling environment for listed companies.Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE
He says more changes will be announced in the next two weeks, including an improvement for technology-related listings.
One of those would be to introduce the concept of a technology board on the JSE, and various other proposals that would be probably be some of the more significant changes we've made over the last 15 years.Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE
Listen to the interview with Visser below (and scroll down for comment from Armitage):
In his conversation with Whitfield, Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage emphasizes that macro conditions also influence the appetite for listing.
It's encouraging that the JSE is trying to address the things that it can control, he says.
To be fair, there are things that the JSE can control and things that they can't control. The biggest uncontrollable is the valuation and the appetite for smaller businesses...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
The biggest driver behind listings is the kind of valuations that market players and institutions are prepared to place on businesses.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
I think it does help over time, when conditions are conducive to companies listing that the barriers to listing are fewer... but it's actually much more about the macro environment...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Listen to the discussion with Armitage in the audio clip below:
Source : The JSE Group Facebook page
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back
Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.Read More
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant
Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera CapitalRead More
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about the ethics of salary negotiations.Read More
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.Read More
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.Read More
More from Local
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann.Read More
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.Read More
Promenade bike ban scrapped: 'It was a bit of an overreach,' says Open Streets
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Kirsten Wilkins from Open Streets Cape Town and Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz.Read More
Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages
Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto, chats to the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep about the planned maintenance.Read More
Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Eskom groups security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says they are working with law enforcement to curb the stealing of cables.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More