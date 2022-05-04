JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Life insurance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Trevor Crouse - Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management
Today at 05:10
Afriforum heads to court over plans to enforce new COVID-19 health regulations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacques Broodryk - Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
Today at 05:46
SAA sets its eyes on flights to America
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Desmond Latham, COO frayintermedia- Aviation Expert.
Today at 06:10
Understanding the US Supreme Court draft of majority opinion on abortion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Kaiponanea "Kaipo" Matsamura - Associate Professor in law the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University
Today at 06:25
Government's new covid plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Stellenbosch University epidemiologist and Community health expert
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - the Mindfulness Market
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SAA still wasting billions while rescue deal nowhere to be seen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 07:20
SAA looking to spread wings to USA again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Sanlam Cape Town City Marathon - Partnership Announcement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Pienaar - Former Bok Captain at ...
Today at 08:21
The Power Spot: What are the renewable energy options available to South Africa - and their pro's and con's?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen Surridge - Renewables Program Manager at The South African National Energy Development Institute - SANEDI
Today at 08:45
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:15
City enforcement services make 1200+ arrests in April
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
CareerJunction Report: Employment Activity and Salary Trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Byrne - Head of Data Insights for Saongroup Africa
Today at 10:30
New Book: Guns and Needles - Clinton Van der Berg, on school sports doping.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clinton van der Berg
Today at 11:05
NPO Civics Academy seeks to teach democratic values & responsible citizenship in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Uta Lehmann - Project manager at Civics Academy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - World Pulmonary Hypertension Day - BOTH IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rafeeqa Lamera
Callista Greeff
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Own your own home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tania Weich
Today at 14:50
Music - John Ellis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Ellis
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend? Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be. 4 May 2022 9:47 PM
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers' Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%". 4 May 2022 8:00 PM
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann. 4 May 2022 1:43 PM
View all Local
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now? The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of... 4 May 2022 6:12 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us. 4 May 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse? As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisti... 4 May 2022 1:12 PM
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?

4 May 2022 9:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Image: The JSE Group Facebook page

While there are good volumes in shares that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), there's been a boom in delistings in recent years, comments Bruce Whitfield.

One deterrent is the stream of complaints about the amount of red tape companies encounter when they do want to list.

RELATED: JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil

On Wednesday, the exchange announced amendments to its listings requirements, effective from June.

[They] are a culmination of a comprehensive consultation process with market participants and the FSCA aimed at achieving a level of effective and appropriate regulation for companies listed on the JSE’s Main Board and Alternative Exchange (AltX).

JSE statement

Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage and also talks to Andre Visser, the JSE's Director of Issuer Regulations.

Visser says the announcement is the tail end of a process the exchange started last year.

As a responsible listings authority we took the steps last year to publish a consultation document to separate the noise from the facts and actually get input from the market... to create a more enabling environment for listed companies.

Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE

He says more changes will be announced in the next two weeks, including an improvement for technology-related listings.

One of those would be to introduce the concept of a technology board on the JSE, and various other proposals that would be probably be some of the more significant changes we've made over the last 15 years.

Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE

Listen to the interview with Visser below (and scroll down for comment from Armitage):

In his conversation with Whitfield, Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage emphasizes that macro conditions also influence the appetite for listing.

It's encouraging that the JSE is trying to address the things that it can control, he says.

To be fair, there are things that the JSE can control and things that they can't control. The biggest uncontrollable is the valuation and the appetite for smaller businesses...

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

The biggest driver behind listings is the kind of valuations that market players and institutions are prepared to place on businesses.

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

I think it does help over time, when conditions are conducive to companies listing that the barriers to listing are fewer... but it's actually much more about the macro environment...

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Listen to the discussion with Armitage in the audio clip below:




4 May 2022 9:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant

4 May 2022 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview

4 May 2022 12:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about the ethics of salary negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec

4 May 2022 11:25 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation

4 May 2022 7:01 AM

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?

4 May 2022 6:53 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?

4 May 2022 6:34 AM

John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market

4 May 2022 1:43 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks

4 May 2022 12:51 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Promenade bike ban scrapped: 'It was a bit of an overreach,' says Open Streets

4 May 2022 12:08 PM

Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to Kirsten Wilkins from Open Streets Cape Town and Up Cycles co-owner Jared Chaitowitz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gatesville Mosque raises R1.5 million towards supporting the needy

4 May 2022 9:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sataar Parker, spokesperson for the Gatesville Mosque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

4 May 2022 8:48 AM

Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto, chats to the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep about the planned maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market

4 May 2022 7:40 AM

Eskom groups security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says they are working with law enforcement to curb the stealing of cables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

4 May 2022 7:30 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation

4 May 2022 7:01 AM

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market

Local

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

Business Politics Local

14 CT suburbs facing double whammy of load shedding and maintenance outages

Local

EWN Highlights

Workers stand firm on wage demands during two-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater

4 May 2022 7:33 PM

Two Omicron sub-variants are driving SA's COVID spike, says WHO

4 May 2022 7:20 PM

Special Tribunal rules former assistant state attorney, 2 others pay back R4.4m

4 May 2022 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA