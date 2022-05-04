SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
The Champagne wine region of France is celebrating soaring sales of bubbly through 2021 after a slump in 2020.
Sales increased by 31% to 321 million bottles according to an article published on How we made it in Africa.
Exports accounted for 56% of all champagne sales, and South Africa played its part.
According to French industry body Comité Champagne, South Africa was the biggest importer of champagne in Africa in 2021.
South Africa imported just under 1.1 million bottles of French champagne, worth more than R458 million (over €27 million).
Nigeria was the second biggest importer on the continent with 559,000 bottles.
If you go down the list, Ivory Coast is in third position followed by Democratic Republic of Congo in fourth, Cameroon in fifth and Togo in sixth position.Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
It's interesting because these are quite small economies but they are punching far above their weight in terms of French champagne consumption. The fact that many are previous French colonies might play a role...Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa
According to the data South Africa is the 20th biggest French champagne importer in the world, with Nigeria the 24th biggest.
I'm stunned, quite frankly, that South Africa is number one. We have some phenomenal Cap Classique and in many cases some of the pricier Cap Classiques - but still cheaper than the French imports - I think box far above the weight of the entry-level French imports.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the conversation on Africa Business Focus (champagne discussion at 3:12):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/barmalini/barmalini2106/barmalini210600540/171445012-pouring-of-brut-champagne-sparkling-wine-in-flute-glasses-on-outdoor-terrace-in-france-on-sunny-day.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners demand for 'pay hikes of up to almost 40%'.Read More
Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back
Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.Read More
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant
Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera CapitalRead More
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about the ethics of salary negotiations.Read More
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation
The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would have a substantial impact on the cost of living in South Africa.Read More
Salary transparency in workplace an important equality tool?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham interviewed Bryden Morton, executive director at 21st Century Remuneration, about salary transparency in the workplace.Read More
Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.Read More
More from Africa
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant
Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera CapitalRead More
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads
Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa)Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?
As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.Read More
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly
Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railway station.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.Read More
How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future
Pippa Hudson speaks to creator, founder, and director of IFW Business, Nkano Senyolo, on the rise of SA fashion and how they aim to improve upon this.Read More
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington
South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist.Read More