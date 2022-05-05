Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - World Pulmonary Hypertension Day - BOTH IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rafeeqa Lamera
Callista Greeff
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Own your own home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tania Weich
Today at 14:40
Plastic pollution education bus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ilka Stein
Today at 14:50
Music - John Ellis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Ellis
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Can a cold shower be good for you?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Bottoms - Reader in Exercise and Health Physiology at University of Hertfordshire
Today at 16:05
Research shows farmers are leaving the industry - Faculty of AgriSciences at University Of Stellenbosch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kandas Cloete - Researcher in the Faculty of AgriSciences at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon's has decided to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Szymanski - Professor of sport management at University of Michigan
Today at 16:55
International planes are diverting to fill up with fuel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 17:05
Large scrap metal dealer responds to call from Minister for the export of scrap metal to be banned.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kassel - Chair at Reclamation Group (Reclam)
Today at 17:20
The ANC and the power it holds may be coming to an end
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Roger Southall - Professor of Sociology at University of the Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smtih. 5 May 2022 12:13 PM
This is why the price of diesel is increasing Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz, who says there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to... 5 May 2022 12:04 PM
AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk. 5 May 2022 7:31 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers' Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%". 4 May 2022 8:00 PM
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now? The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of... 4 May 2022 6:12 PM
View all Politics
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend? Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be. 4 May 2022 9:47 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse? As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisti... 4 May 2022 1:12 PM
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railwa... 4 May 2022 6:34 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

5 May 2022 9:27 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SCOPA
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Public Enterprises Minister
DA MP Alf Lees
DA MP

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.
  • Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees says President Cyril Ramaphosa must act against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
  • Gordhan has been accused of evading questions about SAA's financial mess and sale to private consortium Takatso
  • Lees, who sits on Parliament's public spending watchdog, Scopa, says Gordhan has avoided accountability for years
SAA aircraft. Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Alf Lees says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should be taken to task over his refusal to be held accountable by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Lees says Gordhan continues to avoid questions about the situation at various state-owned enterprises, including South African Airways (SAA).

Despite striking a 51% sale deal with private consortium Takatso, SAA still owes Parliament at least four years of audited annual financial statements.

Lees, a Scopa committee member, says Gordhan has evaded Parliament's questions about SAA’s lack of financial accountability.

He claims there has been "complete obfuscation and blockage. "

"You can't do overnight if you don't get given the information," Lees tells CapeTalk.

The Parliamentarian says it's either President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Gordhan or legal action is instituted for the Constitutional Court to compel him to comply with his obligations to Scopa.

The option is to take him to the ConCourt to try and get a precedent or ruling set as to the obligation of ministers to give the information in answers. The other option, of course, is for the president to fire him and appoint someone who can do the job properly and knows their obligations to keep Parliament informed as South Africa in general.

Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

We've raised in Parliament the question of ministers, and Pravin Gordhan in particular, not replying to questions.

Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

This week, Scopa received a report on SAA’s 2017/18 financial year audit, which Lees says highlighted the level of bankruptcy at the national carrier at that point.

However, the Auditor-General says audit reports for the financial years 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2021/22 are still outstanding.

Lees has questioned how SAA's sale to the Takatso Consortium can go through without all the necessary financial records.

Despite the company going through business rescue, the Auditor-General is still battling to get these financial statements done. One would think that part of the business rescue would've been to clean up the company properly, including its annual reports.

Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

The report highlights the bankruptcy of SAA at that point. Despite that bankruptcy, the airline continued to trade until December 2019 when the airline effectively ran out of money to fund its operation.

Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

It's just an awful picture and R30 billion we have an airline that limps along and my information is that right now it's running at losses of R600 million a month. The chances of it being a successful airline while it is controlled or in any way influenced by the government, particularly the ANC government, are very, very slim.

Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament



5 May 2022 9:27 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SCOPA
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Public Enterprises Minister
DA MP Alf Lees
DA MP

More from Politics

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?

4 May 2022 6:12 PM

The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of disaster transitional period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

4 May 2022 1:31 PM

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war

3 May 2022 12:18 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found

3 May 2022 12:16 PM

The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

2 May 2022 10:11 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

2 May 2022 8:10 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal

1 May 2022 9:18 AM

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Please don't panic buy': Retailers impose limits on cooking oil purchases

Local

AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

Local

Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

Politics

Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status

Sport

EWN Highlights

This is why the price of diesel is increasing

5 May 2022 12:04 PM

Details of Hillary Gardee murder probe will only be shared with family - police

5 May 2022 11:22 AM

Winde: Service delivery in WC will suffer if all residents not counted in census

5 May 2022 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA