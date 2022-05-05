Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees





Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Alf Lees says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should be taken to task over his refusal to be held accountable by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Lees says Gordhan continues to avoid questions about the situation at various state-owned enterprises, including South African Airways (SAA).

Despite striking a 51% sale deal with private consortium Takatso, SAA still owes Parliament at least four years of audited annual financial statements.

Lees, a Scopa committee member, says Gordhan has evaded Parliament's questions about SAA’s lack of financial accountability.

He claims there has been "complete obfuscation and blockage. "

"You can't do overnight if you don't get given the information," Lees tells CapeTalk.

The Parliamentarian says it's either President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Gordhan or legal action is instituted for the Constitutional Court to compel him to comply with his obligations to Scopa.

The option is to take him to the ConCourt to try and get a precedent or ruling set as to the obligation of ministers to give the information in answers. The other option, of course, is for the president to fire him and appoint someone who can do the job properly and knows their obligations to keep Parliament informed as South Africa in general. Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

We've raised in Parliament the question of ministers, and Pravin Gordhan in particular, not replying to questions. Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

This week, Scopa received a report on SAA’s 2017/18 financial year audit, which Lees says highlighted the level of bankruptcy at the national carrier at that point.

However, the Auditor-General says audit reports for the financial years 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2021/22 are still outstanding.

Lees has questioned how SAA's sale to the Takatso Consortium can go through without all the necessary financial records.

Despite the company going through business rescue, the Auditor-General is still battling to get these financial statements done. One would think that part of the business rescue would've been to clean up the company properly, including its annual reports. Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament

The report highlights the bankruptcy of SAA at that point. Despite that bankruptcy, the airline continued to trade until December 2019 when the airline effectively ran out of money to fund its operation. Alf Lees, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament