AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

The Health Department has extended the public consultation period for its proposed COVID-19 health regulations and implemented interim regulations which come into effect from Thursday, 5 May.

Late on Wednesday night, the department announced that limited regulations would be enforced "in order to ensure that there is no gap in terms of legal instruments to contain the spread of COVID-19".

The new closing date for comments on the controversial draft COVID-19 health regulations is Tuesday, 5 July.

For now, indoor mask-wearing will remain in place under the limited regulations, except for children at schools.

Lobby group, AfriForum, says it will be proceeding with court action against government following the late-night announcement.

AfriForum campaigns manager, Jacques Broodryk, says the organisation's lawyers will be filing court papers as soon as possible after making adjustments based on the interim rules.

"We'll have to consult and just replan," he tells Early Breakfast host Africa Melane.

Broodryk has accused the government of abusing its power by trying to enforce mask mandates when it should be deregulating.

He says people should have the right to choose what COVID-19 measures they want to follow and not have their bodily autonomy threatened.

We are definitely going to go ahead with our court action. We might just need to adjust our papers a bit seeing as the government did an odd thing and only published limited regulations. Jacques Broodryk, campaigns manager - AfriForum

These aren't the exact same regulations that have been open for public comment for the last 10 days, which is strange but I think also a great win. It shows that public pressure has made them change their minds. Jacques Broodryk, campaigns manager - AfriForum