Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status





Cape Town Marathon chairperson Francois Pienaar has called on Capetonians to dust off their running shoes.

Pienaar says locals have the chance to help the race event clinch World Major Marathon status.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is the first marathon in Africa to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) candidate.

It will take place from 15 to 16 October welcoming running enthusiasts around the world to the Mother City

Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar has called on Cape Town residents to help the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon achieve World Major Marathon status.

The marathon, which takes place from 15 to 16 October this year, is in the running to become the first marathon in Africa to earn the top status.

On Saturday 15 October there will be a 5km and 10km peace run, a 22k trail run, and a 46km trail marathon.

On Sunday 16 October the official 42.2km Cape Town Marathon will take place, with a new and improved route fit for the World Majors.

Pienaar, who's the chairman and co-founder of the race event, says the marathon will go through a rigorous assessment process over the next three years before it can become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) race.

The event was officially named as a candidate race in August last year.

At least 15,000 finishers are needed in the 42.2km race this year as part of the AbbottWMM qualifying criteria.

RELATED: Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors

Pienaar says the race event could be a massive tourism drawcard and economic booster for Cape Town should it clinch the AbbottWMM accreditation.

The marathon could join the likes of the Boston Marathon, entering the big leagues of global recognition.

To enter this year's Cape Town Marathon festivities, you can visit the official website.

We're the only marathon on the African continent that has got gold label status now but there is another box to tick, and that box is to become an Abbott World Majors marathon. That's what we're contending for. Francois Pienaar, Chairman - Cape Town Marathon

We've been given an opportunity for the next three years to put our hand up. They will send a team out every to come and vet us. Francois Pienaar, Chairman - Cape Town Marathon