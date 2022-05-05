Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status
- Cape Town Marathon chairperson Francois Pienaar has called on Capetonians to dust off their running shoes.
- Pienaar says locals have the chance to help the race event clinch World Major Marathon status.
- The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is the first marathon in Africa to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) candidate.
- It will take place from 15 to 16 October welcoming running enthusiasts around the world to the Mother City
Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar has called on Cape Town residents to help the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon achieve World Major Marathon status.
The marathon, which takes place from 15 to 16 October this year, is in the running to become the first marathon in Africa to earn the top status.
On Saturday 15 October there will be a 5km and 10km peace run, a 22k trail run, and a 46km trail marathon.
On Sunday 16 October the official 42.2km Cape Town Marathon will take place, with a new and improved route fit for the World Majors.
Pienaar, who's the chairman and co-founder of the race event, says the marathon will go through a rigorous assessment process over the next three years before it can become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) race.
The event was officially named as a candidate race in August last year.
At least 15,000 finishers are needed in the 42.2km race this year as part of the AbbottWMM qualifying criteria.
RELATED: Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors
Pienaar says the race event could be a massive tourism drawcard and economic booster for Cape Town should it clinch the AbbottWMM accreditation.
The marathon could join the likes of the Boston Marathon, entering the big leagues of global recognition.
To enter this year's Cape Town Marathon festivities, you can visit the official website.
We're the only marathon on the African continent that has got gold label status now but there is another box to tick, and that box is to become an Abbott World Majors marathon. That's what we're contending for.Francois Pienaar, Chairman - Cape Town Marathon
We've been given an opportunity for the next three years to put our hand up. They will send a team out every to come and vet us.Francois Pienaar, Chairman - Cape Town Marathon
The economic impact for the city and for the country is very, very important but to achieve this, we need to play together. All the roleplayers need to pull together and [Capetonains] need to put on their running shoes, get fit and come and do the 10km run on the Saturday, the trial run, or... come and run the marathon.Francois Pienaar, Chairman - Cape Town Marathon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
More from Sport
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.Read More
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.Read More
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.Read More
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner
Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.Read More
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More