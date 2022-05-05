Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback





The use breathalysers was reinstated just over a month ago by the City of Cape Town's enforcement services

The city's JP Smtih says traffic officers and metro cops have their hands full with drunk drivers

Smith says city officials will be ramping up their alcohol testing capabilities

Image: JP Smith/Facebook

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the safety and security directorate will soon be boosting its capacity for alcohol testing following the return of breathalyser tests.

Smith has reminded motorists that the use of breathalysers has been reinstated after being suspended due to previous COVID-19 regulations.

According to Smith, traffic officers and metro police have had their hands full with drunk drivers since the lifting of the COVID-19 disaster regulations.

Breathalysers tests are often carried out by traffic officials and metro cops when they suspect that a motorist is under the influence of alcohol.

Smith says the roadside breathalyser devices used by officials are only meant for screening purposes as a form of preliminary breath testing.

The preliminary reading helps officers decide whether or not the driver should be arrested and taken for blood alcohol testing at a hospital or to the Shadow Centre Provincial Traffic Office in Athlone for evidential breath testing.

The results of the roadside breath test are not admissible in court. However, a lab-approved blood alcohol test or an evidential breath test can be used in court.

When they do that test, it's a screening that tells them that, yes, that person is most likely above the limit. But that result is not admissible in court. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says city enforcement services are planning on establishing more designated locations where evidential breath testing can be conducted in addition to getting more mobile testing equipment.

He says this will decrease the testing burden on the National Health Laboratory Service and give traffic officials more capacity to enforce drunk driving laws.

It's much harder for the officers to take everybody to Shadow Centre. It's something we're working on to have more of these random breathalyser stations around and even more fixed points. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's fully open season now and I'm afraid the drunk drivers are back in full force. The officers are telling me that they have their hands full. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town