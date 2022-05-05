Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback
- The use breathalysers was reinstated just over a month ago by the City of Cape Town's enforcement services
- The city's JP Smtih says traffic officers and metro cops have their hands full with drunk drivers
- Smith says city officials will be ramping up their alcohol testing capabilities
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the safety and security directorate will soon be boosting its capacity for alcohol testing following the return of breathalyser tests.
Smith has reminded motorists that the use of breathalysers has been reinstated after being suspended due to previous COVID-19 regulations.
RELATED: New speed cameras set up in Sea Point: 'Obey the limits,' warns ward councillor
According to Smith, traffic officers and metro police have had their hands full with drunk drivers since the lifting of the COVID-19 disaster regulations.
Breathalysers tests are often carried out by traffic officials and metro cops when they suspect that a motorist is under the influence of alcohol.
Smith says the roadside breathalyser devices used by officials are only meant for screening purposes as a form of preliminary breath testing.
The preliminary reading helps officers decide whether or not the driver should be arrested and taken for blood alcohol testing at a hospital or to the Shadow Centre Provincial Traffic Office in Athlone for evidential breath testing.
The results of the roadside breath test are not admissible in court. However, a lab-approved blood alcohol test or an evidential breath test can be used in court.
When they do that test, it's a screening that tells them that, yes, that person is most likely above the limit. But that result is not admissible in court.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Smith says city enforcement services are planning on establishing more designated locations where evidential breath testing can be conducted in addition to getting more mobile testing equipment.
He says this will decrease the testing burden on the National Health Laboratory Service and give traffic officials more capacity to enforce drunk driving laws.
It's much harder for the officers to take everybody to Shadow Centre. It's something we're working on to have more of these random breathalyser stations around and even more fixed points.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It's fully open season now and I'm afraid the drunk drivers are back in full force. The officers are telling me that they have their hands full.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Drinking while driving, aside from being under the influence of alcohol, is definitely an offence that we have a low tolerance for.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=178708614493169&set=a.172496715114359
More from Local
Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
This is why the price of diesel is increasing
Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz, who says there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.Read More
AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.Read More
'Please don't panic buy': Retailers impose limits on cooking oil purchases
The war has wreaked havoc on the supply of sunflower oil to the point that some retailers, such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay are now imposing customer limits on the product to prevent panic buying.Read More
Motorists warned they'll face the law if they miss licence renewal deadline
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that motorists who missed Thursday’s deadline were advised to obtain temporary licences.Read More
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann.Read More
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.Read More