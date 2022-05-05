This is why the price of diesel is increasing
Diesel vehicle owners in South Africa would have been disappointed to se that while the petrol price for may has declined slightly, the diesel price has increased.
Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz about why the price of diesel is increasing and what that effect will be.
The reason for this is that there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.
Both petrol and diesel are produced using crude oil but petrol is not being affected in the same way as the process of producing petrol is different to that of diesel and the demand for petrol has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels according to Von Blottniz.
When the global market demand shifts from a historic demand, then there’s only so much that the refiners can do based on the crude oil that’s coming in and the technology that they’ve got.Harro Von Blottniz, Professor of chemical engineering at University of Cape Town
It is not only diesel motorists who will be affected by this, Eskom is highly reliant on diesel to power their turbines so this raise in prices could further affect the electricity supply and cause financial strain for Eskom.
To find out more, listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nomadsoul1/nomadsoul12002/nomadsoul1200200058/139274080-man-with-empty-purse-on-gas-station-fuel-filling.jpg
More from Local
Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smtih.Read More
AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.Read More
'Please don't panic buy': Retailers impose limits on cooking oil purchases
The war has wreaked havoc on the supply of sunflower oil to the point that some retailers, such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay are now imposing customer limits on the product to prevent panic buying.Read More
Motorists warned they'll face the law if they miss licence renewal deadline
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that motorists who missed Thursday’s deadline were advised to obtain temporary licences.Read More
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
Adderley Street’s colourful flower sellers share history of iconic city market
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to well-known Adderly Street flower sellers Alison Snyders and Karin Bachmann.Read More
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.Read More