How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
South Africa's relatively new privacy laws are obviously meant to protect us from the harm that can be caused by abuse of our personal information.
But can the Protection of Personal Information Act - the POPI Act or POPIA - be more of a hindrance than a help in some instances?
"I don't know about you, but I've noticed a lot more nuisance calls since POPIA, than before it" says Bruce Whitfield.
RELATED: Is it legal for security guards to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains
Journalist Wendy Knowler reports that following up on consumer complaints is harder now because some companies cite the Act as the reason they can't respond.
Now they've got to protect their client, who is asking me to take up their complaint with the company because they can't get any joy directly... and that company is now using Popia to say they can't help (although the client has given me all their personal details).Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I mean go away, that's ridiculous!... As far as I'm concerned that's already horrible, sneaky abuse of a good law.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler relates the horror story of how use of the POPI Act affected a family who'd applied for UK visas through a visa application company.
When the applicants' info was lost due to a hard drive failure there was no way to contact them as email backups 'are not allowed'.
This was the Information Regulator's response when Knowler queried the statement:
POPIA does not prohibit a responsible party from backing up information as long as consent was sought and there are security safeguards that are in place to ensure that the personal information is protected. (ie Clients’ info should be deleted after the visas are issued)Nomzamo Zondi, Spokesperson - Information Regulator
It’s now going to cost the family more than R18,000 to change all their flight bookings.
To hear about more consumer complaint follow-ups involving POPIA, take a listen:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132320664_photo-of-unhappy-dissatisfied-displeased-youngster-having-received-bad-feedback-from-her-followers-o.html?vti=n6ea60n33kqqqhij08-1-7
More from Business
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'
Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.Read More
Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa
Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.Read More
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
More from Lifestyle
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Here's how a cold shower might benefit you
The benefits would go beyond just making people healthier, it could also have the added environmental bonus of saving electricity if it becomes common practice.Read More
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'
Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.Read More
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100
While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.Read More
Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?
As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.Read More
WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly
Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railway station.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel
A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'
Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money ShowRead More