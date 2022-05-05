How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Basic education minister wants sex education to be taught in schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Mbulungeni Madiba - Professor and Dean of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
CSI: Ryan Sandes Circumnavigate Lesotho on Foot in 16 Days, 6 Hours, and 56 Minutes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ryan Sandes
Ryan Sandes - Ultra Runner at ...
Today at 06:10
COCT: Bikes, rollerblades and skateboards can stay but motorised devices banned on Sea Point Promenade
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jared Chaitowitz - Owner at Up Cycles
Today at 06:25
Maternal mental health awareness ahead of Mothers Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Moore - Qualified therapeutic counsellor at Lauren Moore counselling
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Snyders - Co-owner of Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Zondo commission report four in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khadija Sharife - Associate Senior Investigator at Open Secrets
Luvano Ntuli - Investigator at OpenSecrets
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
COVID Wrap: SA Health Review
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Themba Moeti
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Census 2022: Western Cape still lagging in count
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Executive Manager , at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Sullivan - Reporter at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:30
MNet's new series, Recipes for Love and Murder, is the Karoo version of Murder she Wrote?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Khadija Heeger
Kylie Fisher
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Cape town Mead Company
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ernst Thompson - Founder at Cape Town Mead Company
Today at 13:15
Chapman's Peak Centenary Special - History of the Road
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Cowley - Past president at Hout Bay & Llandudno Heritage
Today at 13:32
Road engineers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alexis van der Merwe
Today at 13:50
Advertising wars BMW vs Mercedes - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Rice
Today at 14:10
Chapman's Peak Hotel - IN STUDIO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Linda Nobrega
Today at 14:21
Tintswalo Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goosen (CEO of Tintswalo Lodges)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil. 5 May 2022 9:12 PM
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 8:06 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers' Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%". 4 May 2022 8:00 PM
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now? The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of... 4 May 2022 6:12 PM
View all Politics
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies' Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 6:13 PM
Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling... 5 May 2022 5:59 PM
View all Business
Here's how a cold shower might benefit you The benefits would go beyond just making people healthier, it could also have the added environmental bonus of saving electricity... 5 May 2022 6:22 PM
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 5 May 2022 10:51 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spam messages
Protection of Personal Information Act
Personal information
Wendy Knowler
POPI Act
POPIA
spam calls
spam
ray white
consumer issues

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.
© deagreez/123rf.com

South Africa's relatively new privacy laws are obviously meant to protect us from the harm that can be caused by abuse of our personal information.

But can the Protection of Personal Information Act - the POPI Act or POPIA - be more of a hindrance than a help in some instances?

"I don't know about you, but I've noticed a lot more nuisance calls since POPIA, than before it" says Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: Is it legal for security guards to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains

Journalist Wendy Knowler reports that following up on consumer complaints is harder now because some companies cite the Act as the reason they can't respond.

Now they've got to protect their client, who is asking me to take up their complaint with the company because they can't get any joy directly... and that company is now using Popia to say they can't help (although the client has given me all their personal details).

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I mean go away, that's ridiculous!... As far as I'm concerned that's already horrible, sneaky abuse of a good law.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler relates the horror story of how use of the POPI Act affected a family who'd applied for UK visas through a visa application company.

When the applicants' info was lost due to a hard drive failure there was no way to contact them as email backups 'are not allowed'.

This was the Information Regulator's response when Knowler queried the statement:

POPIA does not prohibit a responsible party from backing up information as long as consent was sought and there are security safeguards that are in place to ensure that the personal information is protected. (ie Clients’ info should be deleted after the visas are issued)

Nomzamo Zondi, Spokesperson - Information Regulator

It’s now going to cost the family more than R18,000 to change all their flight bookings.

To hear about more consumer complaint follow-ups involving POPIA, take a listen:




5 May 2022 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spam messages
Protection of Personal Information Act
Personal information
Wendy Knowler
POPI Act
POPIA
spam calls
spam
ray white
consumer issues

More from Business

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?

4 May 2022 9:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'

4 May 2022 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how a cold shower might benefit you

5 May 2022 6:22 PM

The benefits would go beyond just making people healthier, it could also have the added environmental bonus of saving electricity if it becomes common practice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

5 May 2022 5:18 PM

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

4 May 2022 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microplastics in food: Is it time to reduce and reuse?

4 May 2022 1:12 PM

As consumers, it could be time to start putting pressure on retailers to stop with the overproduction of plastic and start insisting on safe alternatives not only for ourselves but also for the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Network on Disability: Cape Town railway station is not disability friendly

4 May 2022 6:34 AM

Lunch with Pippa Hudson talks to Natalie Johnson and Anthony Ghillino about inaccessibility for disabled person at the Cape railway station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'

4 May 2022 8:45 PM

Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'

4 May 2022 1:31 PM

The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade

4 May 2022 9:18 AM

Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice

3 May 2022 9:34 PM

#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

29 April 2022 10:52 AM

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel

28 April 2022 11:31 AM

A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies are playing fast and loose with clients' debit order dates'

27 April 2022 7:43 PM

Wendy Knowler gets stuck in an automated response loop trying to help a client with an early debit crisis - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: Reflecting on the state of freedom in South Africa today

27 April 2022 9:07 AM

The miracle moment of 1994 was not in itself a complete removal of the impediments of freedom, but rather a bold statement of what is possible beyond the political transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status

Sport

AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules

Local

Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom working with NPA to bring those behind corruption at utility to book

5 May 2022 8:28 PM

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ukraine, 'Five Eyes' justice officials discuss war crimes

5 May 2022 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA