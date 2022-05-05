Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
Entrepreneur Loyiso Manga's olive oil business is thriving despite a battle to get funding partners.
Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) won gold at the SA Olive Awards and the World International Olive Oil Competition in 2019.
The brand was established from a desire to connect people to the benefits of olive oil in a way that is fresh, positive and attractive, and that exudes the uniquely African philosophy of community and sharing.Loyiso Manga, Founder - Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Manga does deliveries in Cape Town and couriers Ubuntu EVOO nationally.
Some Spar and OK outlets stock his product as well.
The company's in the process of obtaining Halaal certification from the Muslim Judicial Council.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Manga on The Money Show.
The entrepreneur grew up in a farming environment in the Eastern Cape, then settled in Cape Town where he obtained an honours degree in business and got a job.
After a year I decided 'stuff this, I want to go back to the love of my life which is agriculture'.Loyiso Manga, Founder - Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
I looked for a niche market... On a visit to a farm the farmer told me about his olives... I could immediately identify myself with some of the health benefits...Loyiso Manga, Founder - Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Here was a niche market that was predominantly Afrikaans-owned and I would then be possibly the first black commercial farmer... We developed a brand and through social media we were able to sell around 600 bottles throughout the country... That was a sign I was on to something good!Loyiso Manga, Founder - Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Manga was unable to buy an olive farm despite three years of effort.
"I still believe in the dream... We'd obviously love to be the first black commercial EVOO farm."
Now, he buys the olive oil for his brand in bulk, bottling and distributing it from a warehouse in Cape Town.
Living healthy and eating healthy is something that's definitely in fashion now and won't be out of fashion anytime soon.Loyiso Manga, Founder - Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Find more info on the website and follow the company on social media.
Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/UbuntuExtraVirginOliveOil/photos/393509658806054
