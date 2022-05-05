Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
A standoff with government is looming after unions representing public servants tabled their wage demands on Thursday.
They indicated they want a 10% pay increase in addition to other adjustments, as the latest round of negotiations got under way at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council.
Government has already backtracked on increases agreed to in 2020 (the final year of a 3-year deal) saying these are unaffordable.
RELATED: Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets comment from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
In reality, government can always go and borrow money to fund its expenditure, but I think it is more the cost of that funding which matters.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
In the February Budget, National Treasury budgeted for a 1.8% increase over the next three fiscal years. If you look at where the unions are starting at 10%, it's miles apart...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga says a slowdown in the global economy should also be taken into consideration, along with possibly disappointing tax revenues and the potential extension of the Covid relief grant beyond March 2023.
RELATED: 2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol
Government also had to sell crude oil reserves to fund temporary relief for consumers in the form of a fuel levy cur.
We don't know what's going to happen beyond May when this expires, which means there are bound to be some forgone revenues if government chooses to continue to cushion consumers.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
While the unions are putting government in a tough spot, their demands are understandable in view of the continuing increase in the cost of living he says.
"But 10% is too much compared to where government has set itself in the Budget."
What does Mhlanga feel would be an appropriate middle ground? He believes an inflation adjustment would make a lot of sense.
10% is going to be about 4% in real terms, which means above inflation if you look at inflation expectations of just below 6% for 2022... A 4% real wage growth is really very high.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
One of the reasons the country ended up with an unsustainable fiscus in the first place is because of very high wage settlements over the last decade he says.
It would also be negative for South Africa's credit rating outlook.
Listen to Mhlanga detail the wide-ranging impact of a possible public servant strike:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'
Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.Read More
Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa
Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.Read More
JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE's Andre Visser and Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital about how effective the changes will be.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back
Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?
The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of disaster transitional period.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress threatens to instigate WC tourism boycott over gang war
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.Read More
EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found
The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.Read More
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.Read More
SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert
Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin.Read More
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal
Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegations and have enlisted the help of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams.Read More
More from Local
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa
Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.Read More
Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
Pupils must wear masks in classrooms: Health Department clarifies after error
However, in a statement, the department said pupils will not be required to wear masks outdoors in playgrounds and sports fields.Read More
Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smtih.Read More
This is why the price of diesel is increasing
Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz, who says there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.Read More
AfriForum taking court action over Health Dept's new interim COVID-19 rules
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.Read More
'Please don't panic buy': Retailers impose limits on cooking oil purchases
The war has wreaked havoc on the supply of sunflower oil to the point that some retailers, such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay are now imposing customer limits on the product to prevent panic buying.Read More