Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's multiple challenges to gross misconduct findings against him.
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.
This was in 2008 when attempts were made to invalidate search and seizure warrants by the Scorpions.
The court has rejected Hlophe's argument that rather than voting on whether he should be impeached, the National Assembly should conduct its own investigation.
Hlophe has consistently maintained that his discussions with Jafta and Nkabinde were innocent academic discussions.
But the court has reprimanded him, saying that he should not be talking to judges when he is not involved in the case.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
Source : GCIS
