When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
A person who has made a large purchase, such as buying a new house or car, may find themselves in a position of buyer’s remorse or that their circumstances have changed before the sale is actually finalised.
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.
John Perlman spoke to Inez Trollip, an attorney and conveyancer at AED Attorneys, about the legality of cancelling this type of a contract.
At the end of the day, an offer to purchase is a legally binding contract and thus there is rarely a way out that has no consequences for the terminating party, according to Trollip.
If there’s something beyond their control, we’ve seen it in practice that you can cancel a contract on good terms, but it rarely happens.Inez Trollip, Attorney and Conveyancer at AED attorneys
Once the contract is signed, there are often a number of people relying on the deal who need the protection it offers to prevent time being wasted. So, be sure its what you really want.
Listen to the audio for more:
This article first appeared on 702 : When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277247_male-african-hand-signing-financial-contract-concept-black-businessman-put-write-signature-on-legal-.html?vti=nff150h648tn5jcn4n-1-6
