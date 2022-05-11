Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is unfortunately leading the world as the most dangerous country to drive in.
Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol-related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10.
According to this data, an estimated 57.5% of the road traffic deaths in South Africa are related to alcohol consumption, and the road traffic death rate is 22.2 per 100,000 population.
In addition to this, only 31% of passengers sitting in the front seat wear seatbelts according to the estimates from the study.
South Africa’s score is significantly lower than even the second most dangerous country, Thailand, which has a safety score of 4.35/10.
The safest countries to drive in according to the study are Norway, Iceland and Estonia, with Norway having less than 3 deaths per 100,000 people and 95% of front seat passengers wearing seatbelts.
Every year around the Easter period, South Africa sees high numbers of road deaths and this year was no exception with 162 people losing their lives.
With alcohol related incidents being so high and seatbelt use so low, it is clear that there needs to be a change in South African driving habits if we want to see safer roads across the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'
More from Local
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter
Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.Read More
A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - "Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge" Facebook group's administrator - and contributor Justin Patrick.Read More
Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050
Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.Read More
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening
Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.Read More
Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahiem Daniels of the Equal Education Law Centre about school disciplinary procedures.Read More
'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Grabouw CPF chairperson David Williams.Read More
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.Read More
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest
Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More